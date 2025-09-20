Famed MLB scout, 59, found dead in hotel after apparent heart attack: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Rangers player personnel special assistant Scott Littlefield died on Friday at 59 years old, the team announced Saturday.

Littlefield was found dead in his Houston hotel room after an apparent heart attack, USA Today reported. The longtime MLB scout reportedly underwent heart surgery two years ago.

"Scott was one of the most respected scouts in Major League Baseball who had an incredible impact on this organization," Rangers president Chris Young told the outlet. "His voice was influential in all aspects of our baseball operation from professional, amateur and international scouting to Major League player evaluation. He was an invaluable resource and advisor."

"More importantly, he was one of the most genuine and caring individuals in the game."

The Rangers honored Littlefield as the Red Jacket Scout of the Year in 2019. Littlefield joined the organization in November 2009 and was heavily involved in the team’s scouting department.

Prior to working with the Rangers, Littlefield spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres organizations. Littlefield won scout of the year with the Padres in 2007.

Littlefield is the brother of former Pirates general manager, Dave Littlefield, and medical coordinator for the New York Yankees, Mark Littlefield.

The Rangers will take the field with heavy hearts on Saturday when they face the Miami Marlins at home at 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Rangers are 79-75 and have lost their past five games. The team was in contention for the third wild card spot in the American League, but their losing streak has crushed their postseason chances.

The Rangers are five games behind the Houston Astros for the third wild card spot in the American League. With just eight games remaining, the Rangers would need to go on a wild winning streak and get a lot of help from the teams ahead of them to make the postseason.

