Midshipmen celebrate win over Army with son of fallen Navy SEAL

The Navy Midshipmen headed back to the locker rooms at MetLife Stadium on Saturday to celebrate their 17-13 win over the Army Black Knights – and with them was the son of a fallen Navy SEAL commander who tragically died last week in a training accident.

The Navy Athletics department shared a video of Brian Bourgeois’ youngest son being hoisted in the air as the players cheered on. According to the team, the entire Bourgeois family was in the locker room and his wife spoke to the players.

Bourgeois, 43, fell while fast-roping down from a helicopter in Virginia Beach, Virginia last week. He died from his injuries days later at Norfolk Sentara General Hospital in Norfolk.

Bourgeois graduated in 2001 from the Naval Academy, where he played as a safety on the football team for four years, earning three varsity letters, according to Task and Purpose .

"He’s just one of the greatest human beings you have ever met in your life," former teammate Justin Jordan told WAVY . "He had a way of lighting up a room. He just had this way infectious personality that everybody wanted to gravitate to and he has a way of putting you at ease in the most difficult situations."

The circumstances of Bourgeois’ fall are still under investigation. A Navy official said it was not clear if the rope separated from the aircraft. The findings will be made public at a later time, the Navy said.

Bourgeois leaves behind his wife, Megan, and five children — Barret, Allie, Piper, Callen and Jonathan.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report.