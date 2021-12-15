Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Navy Midshipmen
Published

Midshipmen celebrate win over Army with son of fallen Navy SEAL

Bourgeois graduated in 2001 from the Naval Academy, where he played as a safety

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Navy Midshipmen headed back to the locker rooms at MetLife Stadium on Saturday to celebrate their 17-13 win over the Army Black Knights – and with them was the son of a fallen Navy SEAL commander who tragically died last week in a training accident. 

The Navy Athletics department shared a video of Brian Bourgeois’ youngest son being hoisted in the air as the players cheered on. According to the team, the entire Bourgeois family was in the locker room and his wife spoke to the players. 

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN UPSET ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS, 17-13, SPLITTING COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF TROPHY FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 1993

Bourgeois, 43, fell while fast-roping down from a helicopter in Virginia Beach, Virginia last week. He died from his injuries days later at Norfolk Sentara General Hospital in Norfolk. 

Bourgeois graduated in 2001 from the Naval Academy, where he played as a safety on the football team for four years, earning three varsity letters, according to Task and Purpose

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"He’s just one of the greatest human beings you have ever met in your life," former teammate Justin Jordan told WAVY. "He had a way of lighting up a room. He just had this way infectious personality that everybody wanted to gravitate to and he has a way of putting you at ease in the most difficult situations."

Navy Midshipmen in the stands with an American Flag during the 122nd Army/Navy college football game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen on Dec. 11, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  

Navy Midshipmen in the stands with an American Flag during the 122nd Army/Navy college football game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen on Dec. 11, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.   (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The circumstances of Bourgeois’ fall are still under investigation. A Navy official said it was not clear if the rope separated from the aircraft. The findings will be made public at a later time, the Navy said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois, commanding officer of SEAL Team 8.

Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois, commanding officer of SEAL Team 8. (U.S. Navy Photo)

Bourgeois leaves behind his wife, Megan, and five children — Barret, Allie, Piper, Callen and Jonathan. 

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com