Michigan star running back has camouflage Camaro stolen: ‘God bless whoever stole it’

Michigan Wolverines star running back Blake Corum reported his camouflage wrapped 2017 Camaro stolen earlier this month, according to The Associated Press.

The car was reportedly stolen from an Ann Arbor, Michigan, parking lot between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16.

Corum confirmed that the car had been stolen on Tuesday, responding to a tweet stating that the stolen car was acquired through NIL money.

"Wasn’t NIL funded, my parents used their hard earned money to bless me with something nice after I graduated high school," Corum posted to Twitter . "God bless whoever stole it."

Corum announced in January that he’ll return to Michigan for his senior season.

"I have spent a lot of time thinking and praying about my future," Corum said in a statement. "I want to thank my loved ones for unwavering support during this process."

My goals have always been about leaving an enduring legacy at the winningest program in the history of college football."

"Motivated by my profound love for Michigan and my commitment to my education, I have decided to return for another season. It is an honor to be a student-athlete at the University of Michigan!"

Corum had a huge junior season, rushing for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns before suffering a knee injury against Illinois late in the year.

The injury forced Corum to play only one series against Ohio State, and he missed the Big Ten Championship Game and Michigan’s CFP game against TCU.

The Wolverines had the fifth-best rushing attack during the 2022 college football, averaging 238.9 yards per game.