Georgia football transfer Rodarius Thomas arrested on felony false imprisonment charge

Georgia wide receiver Rodarius Thomas was arrested on two charges Monday, including felony false imprisonment, according to online jail records.

Thomas was being held without bail at the Athens-Clarke County Jail. University of Georgia police arrested Thomas at around 4:04 a.m. ET. He was also charged with misdemeanor battery-family violence.

Details surrounding Thomas’ arrest weren’t immediately known.

"We are aware of a reported incident involving conduct by one of our student-athletes," the UGA Athletic Association said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "While we are limited in what we can say about the incident, the report is disappointing and not reflective of the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. In addition to following internal Athletic Association policies, we will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols."

Thomas, who is from Eufaula, Alabama, was one of the top wide receiver transfers in the portal. He had recently transferred from Mississippi State with former Missouri star Dominic Lovett to Georgia in late December.

He played in 19 games for the Bulldogs between 2021 and 2022. He had 62 catches for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns in that span. Last season, he led Mississippi State with 44 catches for 626 yards and seven touchdowns.

Thomas was expected to fill in the hole left by a transferring Adonai Mitchell, who announced Saturday he was leaving for Texas.

Georgia finished the 2022 season as national champions for the second consecutive year. The Bulldogs defeated TCU in the national championship 65-7. Bulldogs wide receivers had four touchdowns in that game.