Vols reward Josh Heupel with contract extension worth $9 million annually after 11-win season

The Tennessee Volunteers are rewarding head coach Josh Heupel following the program's best season in two decades.

On Tuesday, Tennessee announced a contract extension for Heupel through 2029 and a raise that will now pay him $9 million per season.

"I am grateful to President Boyd, Chancellor Plowman, Danny White and of Vol Nation for their tremendous support," Heupel said. "Our staff takes great pride in representing the Power T, and it's something we never take for granted. We will continue to work tirelessly to build a championship program that all of Vol Nation and all VFLs can be proud of.

"Most importantly, our players are the people who deserve all of the credit for our resurgence on Rocky Top. Over the last two years, they believed in us and poured their energy into every single day with hard work, leadership, cohesiveness and consistent habits. I am proud to be their coach."

The $9 million per season makes Heupel one of the highest-paid coaches in the conference after being named the 2022 SEC Coach of the Year.

The Volunteers had a revival in 2022 , winning 11 games for the first time since the 2001 season and reaching No. 1 in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

In his second season in Knoxville, Heupel led Tennessee to its first win over Alabama since 2006 and defeated six top-25 teams, including Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

"The results over Josh's first two seasons speak for themselves," Director of Athletics Danny White said. "He and his staff have energized both our football program and our fanbase with an aggressive brand of football, a competitive culture that creates leaders and a relentless approach to raising the bar every single day.

"Despite a brief period of dormancy, Tennessee never surrendered its status as a college football powerhouse. We just needed an innovative leader like Josh Heupel to reignite the spark. It's been fun to crash the party, but as Josh said after our Orange Bowl triumph, the best is yet to come."

Heupel is the latest SEC coach to receive a raise, with Saban and Georgia’s Kirby Smart agreeing to contract extensions in the offseason.