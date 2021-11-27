Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan Wolverines
Published

Legendary Michigan player poses question to team before Ohio State game: 'If not now, then when?'

Charles Woodson made his impassioned remarks on Fox's 'Big Noon Kickoff'

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

"The Big Game" between Ohio State and Michigan was one of the more important games on the college football schedule this weekend will possible major playoff ramifications.

Michigan came into the game with an eight-game losing streak against Ohio State. The Wolverines haven’t beaten Ohio State since 2011 and only have one win against the Buckeyes since 2003. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) passes while being pressured by Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) passes while being pressured by Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

As pressure mounts for Michigan and coach Jim Harbaugh, legendary Wolverines cornerback Charles Woodson asked on Fox’s "Big Noon Kickoff" show if the team can’t beat the Buckeyes now, then when will the streak end?

"You kinda laid everything out; 0-5 against the Buckeyes. We haven’t been to a Big Ten championship game. Therefore, we haven’t had a chance to win or play for a national championship. My question is: If not now, then when?" the 1997 Heisman Trophy winner said.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches during an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 37-33.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches during an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 37-33. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

LSU FOOTBALL COACHING SEARCH: IT’S LOOKING LIKE LINCOLN RILEY OR BUST

"If you look at this Michigan team and the way that they’re built, they have the team and talent to go out there and win this game. You gotta be well-coached, disciplined and you gotta make plays. If we make plays more than they make today, we win this ball game."

A win would definitely put them in the conversation for a College Football Playoff spot since both teams have only one loss.

Michigan's Charles Woodson during a Nov. 22, 1997 game at Ann Arbor, Mich. 

Michigan's Charles Woodson during a Nov. 22, 1997 game at Ann Arbor, Mich.  (Albert Dickson/Sporting News via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This Michigan team is one of the best Harbaugh has had, and another 10-win season without a title to show for it could put Harbaugh on the hot seat.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com