Legendary Michigan player poses question to team before Ohio State game: 'If not now, then when?'

"The Big Game" between Ohio State and Michigan was one of the more important games on the college football schedule this weekend will possible major playoff ramifications.

Michigan came into the game with an eight-game losing streak against Ohio State. The Wolverines haven’t beaten Ohio State since 2011 and only have one win against the Buckeyes since 2003.

As pressure mounts for Michigan and coach Jim Harbaugh, legendary Wolverines cornerback Charles Woodson asked on Fox’s "Big Noon Kickoff" show if the team can’t beat the Buckeyes now, then when will the streak end?

"You kinda laid everything out; 0-5 against the Buckeyes. We haven’t been to a Big Ten championship game. Therefore, we haven’t had a chance to win or play for a national championship. My question is: If not now, then when?" the 1997 Heisman Trophy winner said.

"If you look at this Michigan team and the way that they’re built, they have the team and talent to go out there and win this game. You gotta be well-coached, disciplined and you gotta make plays. If we make plays more than they make today, we win this ball game."

A win would definitely put them in the conversation for a College Football Playoff spot since both teams have only one loss.

This Michigan team is one of the best Harbaugh has had, and another 10-win season without a title to show for it could put Harbaugh on the hot seat.