Michigan football recruits decommit from program amid Sherrone Moore scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least two college football recruits who committed to the University of Michigan have decommitted from the program in the wake of coach Sherrone Moore's recent firing and arrest.

Offensive lineman Bear McWhorter announced his decommitment in an X post Friday. McWhorter had been committed to Michigan since February.

McWhorter's decision came one day after tight end recruit Matt Ludwig told Rivals he was granted a release from his signing with Michigan Thursday. Ludwig then committed to Texas Tech Friday, according to Rivals.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Moore was fired Wednesday, and the University of Michigan quickly announced it found credible evidence of an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer. Moore was then detained by police Wednesday after news of his dismissal broke.

Moore was arraigned in court Friday on stalking and home invasion charges. According to prosecutors, he faces a felony charge of home invasion in the third degree and two misdemeanor charges of stalking and breaking and entering without the owner’s permission.

Both misdemeanor charges are classified as relating to a "domestic relationship."

LANE KIFFIN LAUGHS OFF MICHIGAN HEAD COACHING RUMORS AMID SHERRONE MOORE CONTROVERSY

Prosecutors accused Moore of contacting the staffer via phone calls and texts after the breakup, prompting the victim to contact the University of Michigan and cooperate in its investigation. Moore was subsequently fired from his position as head football coach, which prosecutors said prompted him to show up at the woman’s home.

Moore then allegedly "barged" his way into the residence, grabbed a butter knife and a pair of kitchen scissors and then began threatening his own life. According to prosecutors, Moore allegedly told the staffer, "My blood is on your hands" and "You ruined my life."

Prosecutors claimed Moore "terrorized" the staffer and that they believed him to be a "risk to public safety."

The judge in the case granted Moore $25,000 bond with conditions that included regular mental health treatment, being fitted with a GPS tracking device, no contact of any kind with the alleged victim and remaining in Michigan.

Moore got married in 2015, and he and his wife have three daughters.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Francis Xavier "Biff" Poggi was named interim head coach and will be on the sideline when Michigan takes on Texas in the Citrus Bowl Dec. 31. Earlier this season, Poggi took over for Moore during Moore's suspension for recruiting violations.

Fox News Digital's Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.