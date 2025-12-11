Expand / Collapse search
Michigan Wolverines

Lane Kiffin laughs off Michigan head-coaching rumors amid Sherrone Moore controversy

Kiffin recently left Ole Miss for LSU

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Chaos occurred in college football on Wednesday as Michigan fired head coach Sherrone Moore as the school said he had an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer. He was later jailed amid an "assault investigation."

Moore’s dismissal immediately set up the college football coaching carousel once again just after it appeared the dust had settled. One name that immediately popped up was new LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin.

Lane Kiffin introduced

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium on Dec. 1, 2025. (Matthew Hinton/Imagn Images)

Kiffin already created consternation around his decision to leave the Ole Miss Rebels for LSU ahead of the team’s College Football Playoff selection. Instead of potentially leading the Rebels to glory, he will try to help rebuild LSU into the powerhouse that it once was.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy wrote on social media that Michigan should double what LSU paid Kiffin to take the Tigers’ job. But Kiffin cut the fishing line.

Sherrone Moore looks on in the snow

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

"Instead @stoolepresidente you #ComeToTheBoot Together we can’t be beat," he wrote.

Portnoy appeared to move on from Kiffin hours later as he named a few coaches who he would like to see take over the Michigan job. He named Jon Gruden, Nick Saban, Oregon’s Dan Lanning, Army’s Jeff Monken, Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea, Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham and Colorado’s Deion Sanders.

For now, Michigan named Biff Poggi its interim coach as the team prepares for the Citrus Bowl against the Texas Longhorns.

Lane Kiffin with LSU officials

LSU president Wade Rousse, left, and athletic director Verge Ausberry, right, pose with new head football coach Lane Kiffin after after an introductory news conference, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP)

Moore was jailed late Wednesday. No charges were filed against him.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

