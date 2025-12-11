Lane Kiffin laughs off Michigan head-coaching rumors amid Sherrone Moore controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chaos occurred in college football on Wednesday as Michigan fired head coach Sherrone Moore as the school said he had an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer. He was later jailed amid an "assault investigation."

Moore’s dismissal immediately set up the college football coaching carousel once again just after it appeared the dust had settled. One name that immediately popped up was new LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin already created consternation around his decision to leave the Ole Miss Rebels for LSU ahead of the team’s College Football Playoff selection. Instead of potentially leading the Rebels to glory, he will try to help rebuild LSU into the powerhouse that it once was.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy wrote on social media that Michigan should double what LSU paid Kiffin to take the Tigers’ job. But Kiffin cut the fishing line.

EX-LSU STAR IMPLORES MICHIGAN STAR TO TRANSFER AMID SHERRONE MOORE CONTROVERSY

"Instead @stoolepresidente you #ComeToTheBoot Together we can’t be beat," he wrote.

Portnoy appeared to move on from Kiffin hours later as he named a few coaches who he would like to see take over the Michigan job. He named Jon Gruden, Nick Saban, Oregon’s Dan Lanning, Army’s Jeff Monken, Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea, Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham and Colorado’s Deion Sanders.

For now, Michigan named Biff Poggi its interim coach as the team prepares for the Citrus Bowl against the Texas Longhorns.

Moore was jailed late Wednesday. No charges were filed against him.