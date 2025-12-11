Michigan president calls Sherrone Moore's conduct a 'breach of trust' after shocking dismissal and arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

University of Michigan interim President Domenico Grasso sent a mass email message to students Thursday addressing the recent controversy over former football coach Sherrone Moore's alleged relationship with a staffer.

In the message, Grasso also requested that any student with information about the situation come forward.

"Students, Earlier this week, the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics dismissed head football coach Sherrone Moore with cause for violating University policy by engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member," a copy of the message obtained by Fox News Digital said.

"When the findings of a University investigation into Coach Moore’s behavior were presented on Wednesday, we immediately terminated his employment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"There is absolutely no tolerance for this conduct at the University of Michigan. None. I have been in close communication with the Board of Regents and we are united in committing to doing what is right. This breach of trust by Coach Moore is painful for many in our community, first and foremost, the individuals directly involved in this situation.

"Yet our swift and decisive action reflects the University’s staunch commitment to a campus culture of respect, integrity and accountability. All of the facts here must be known, so the University’s investigation will continue," the message continued.

"Our community has worked diligently in recent years to strengthen a safe and respectful environment for all. We must remain steadfast with those efforts.

LANE KIFFIN LAUGHS OFF MICHIGAN HEAD COACHING RUMORS AMID SHERRONE MOORE CONTROVERSY

"Each of us shares an obligation to uphold our values. If you become aware of any violation of U-M policies, I strongly encourage you to report it through the University’s compliance hotline. I have tremendous faith in the University of Michigan and the principled work our faculty, staff and students carry out every day. Together, we will move forward with integrity and excellence, and reaffirm our dedication to serving the public good."

Moore was fired Wednesday, and the University of Michigan quickly announced it found credible evidence of an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer. Moore was then detained by police Wednesday after news of his dismissal broke. Pittsfield police said Moore would be arraigned Friday.

Pittsfield police said they responded to a home as part of an assault investigation. Police said a suspect was taken into custody, and the suspect was locked up in the Washtenaw County Jail pending review of charges by the Washtenaw County prosecutor.

Moore got married in 2015, and he and his wife have three daughters.

Francis Xavier "Biff" Poggi was named interim head coach and will be on the sideline when Michigan takes on Texas in the Citrus Bowl Dec. 31. Earlier this season, Poggi took over for Moore during Moore's suspension.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Moore "remains under active investigation by law enforcement," and potential charges are not expected to be announced until at least Friday, officials told Fox News Digital.

"Mr. Moore remains in custody at the Washtenaw County Jail. As this remains an active investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time, but our office will provide an update once a decision on charges is made," the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office said.

Fox News Digital's Ryan Gaydos and Ryan Morik contributed to this report.