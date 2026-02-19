Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

NFL

Former NFL QB Brian Hoyer says brother left widowed with four daughters after sudden death

Carissa Hoyer’s family set up a GoFundMe campaign after her death

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL quarterback Brian Hoyer and his family are mourning a loved one who died "suddenly and unexpectedly."

In a social media post, Hoyer revealed his sister-in-law, Carissa, died last Friday. She was 36. Details about Carissa's death were not immediately made public.

"It is with a heavy heart that I write this," Hoyer captioned an Instagram post. Carissa is survived by Brian's brother, Brett Hoyer, and their four young daughters.

"In an instant, he became a widowed father to four daughters under 12," the former New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback added.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brian Hoyer fist pumps

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer pumps his fist after the Raiders defeated the New England Patriots 21-17 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev., Oct. 15, 2023. (Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA Today Sports)

The family launched a GoFundMe campaign for financial support, and Hoyer shared information on the fundraiser on his social media platform. The campaign is seeking $100,000. As of Thursday evening, the fund had exceeded its donation goal.

EX-NFL PRO BOWL LINEMAN TRE' JOHNSON DEAD AT 54

The GoFundMe's description described Carissa as "a strong and courageous woman who dearly loved her family" and who "cherished the opportunity to build a family of her own."

"She truly felt called to be a wife and mother, and she embraced that role with her whole heart," the tribute stated. "She was the heart and soul of their home, a steady source of encouragement, faith, warmth, and unconditional love through every challenge and every joy."

Brian Hoyer reacts before a game

Brian Hoyer of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on Dec. 10, 2023. (Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

The financial support aims to "help ease daily pressures as Brett steps into the role of a single parent."

"Our hope is simple. We want Brett to be able to focus on loving his girls, grieving together, and beginning the long process of healing without the constant weight of financial stress," the description continued. "We cannot take away their pain, but together we can help carry the weight."

Brian Hoyer throws a pass

New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer throws a pass during warmups before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Oct. 2, 2022. (Jeff Hanisch/USA Today Sports)

Brian's other brother, Matthew, expressed gratitude for all the support the family has received. 

"There truly are no words to fully express what this means to our family," he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hoyer last appeared in an NFL game in 2023 with the Raiders. He made his debut with the Patriots in 2009 and returned to the franchise in 2024 as a member of its broadcast team.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue