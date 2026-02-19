Former NFL QB Brian Hoyer says brother left widowed with four daughters after sudden death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL quarterback Brian Hoyer and his family are mourning a loved one who died "suddenly and unexpectedly."

In a social media post, Hoyer revealed his sister-in-law, Carissa, died last Friday. She was 36. Details about Carissa's death were not immediately made public.

"It is with a heavy heart that I write this," Hoyer captioned an Instagram post. Carissa is survived by Brian's brother, Brett Hoyer, and their four young daughters.

"In an instant, he became a widowed father to four daughters under 12," the former New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback added.

The family launched a GoFundMe campaign for financial support, and Hoyer shared information on the fundraiser on his social media platform. The campaign is seeking $100,000. As of Thursday evening, the fund had exceeded its donation goal.

The GoFundMe's description described Carissa as "a strong and courageous woman who dearly loved her family" and who "cherished the opportunity to build a family of her own."

"She truly felt called to be a wife and mother, and she embraced that role with her whole heart," the tribute stated. "She was the heart and soul of their home, a steady source of encouragement, faith, warmth, and unconditional love through every challenge and every joy."

The financial support aims to "help ease daily pressures as Brett steps into the role of a single parent."

"Our hope is simple. We want Brett to be able to focus on loving his girls, grieving together, and beginning the long process of healing without the constant weight of financial stress," the description continued. "We cannot take away their pain, but together we can help carry the weight."

Brian's other brother, Matthew, expressed gratitude for all the support the family has received.

"There truly are no words to fully express what this means to our family," he wrote.

Hoyer last appeared in an NFL game in 2023 with the Raiders. He made his debut with the Patriots in 2009 and returned to the franchise in 2024 as a member of its broadcast team.

