Biff Poggi embraces interim role, says return to sideline 'sparked' desire for Michigan’s top coaching job

Michigan dismissed head coach Sherrone Moore earlier this month, prompting a wide-ranging search for the program’s next leader.

Biff Poggi, a longtime fixture in college football, was named interim head coach after Moore was fired over what officials described as an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member." Poggi is not considered the odds-on favorite for the full-time job moving forward.

Nevertheless, the longtime coach is beginning to make his case for the job. The 65-year-old said returning to the sideline, even amid chaotic circumstances, has reignited his enthusiasm.

"It has sparked it. I’ve enjoyed this," Poggi said. "It’s been a great challenge, but it’s nice being back as close to the kids as you are when you’re doing this." He will be on the sideline when Michigan faces Texas in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

While Poggi’s resume spans decades in football, his only Division I FBS head coaching experience came at Charlotte, and he has never led a Power Four program. Poggi worked as a football analyst for the Wolverines in 2016 before returning in 2021 as associate head coach and an advisor to then-head coach Jim Harbaugh.

According to multiple reports, Poggi is being considered for the full-time role and said Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel interviewed him. Should an offer materialize, Poggi would not hesitate to accept.

"I'm being considered. I've had multiple interviews, multiple conversations," Poggi said. "Nobody knows what's going to happen. I don't know what's going to happen. I just appreciate being considered, and we'll see what happens."

When asked what he believes is the top-selling point he offers over other candidates, Poggi delivered a simple, yet pointed response.

"Because I know what the hell I'm doing."

He then pointed to his familiarity with the Michigan football program.

"I have a long 10-year history of knowledge of this place. This place is really important to me. My wife and I had someone, one of our boys played here (Henry Poggi). We have two daughters that most of you don't know about that graduated from here. Or are graduating. This place has been great for them. One's a doctor. One's going to be a doctor. Henry, talk about the power of Michigan. You all remember Henry. He's now an investment banker. This place is magical."

"The program means a lot to me. It's one of the things I want to fix before I go smoke myself to death with cigars. It's one of the things I want to fix. I want to fix this program."

Michigan finished the regular season 9-3, losing the finale to top rival Ohio State.

