Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan baseball player apologizes after drug-inspired celebration: ‘An immature decision’

Mitchell Voit named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Michigan infielder Mitchell Voit issued a public apology on social media Monday after his controversial and drug-inspired celebration during an 11-0 victory over USC the previous day went viral online. 

Voit, a 20-year-old junior from Wisconsin, went 3-for-3 with three runs and four RBIs in the shutout victory, but it was not his performance in the game that had fans talking on social media. 

Mitch Voit at bat

Whitefish Bay's Mitch Voit, #1, connects for a single to left during the game against Arrowhead at Cahill Park in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, on Saturday, May 14, 2022. (IMAGN)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With a 2-0 lead in the second inning, Voit ripped a triple to center field and slid to third base, where he celebrated the play by imitating the use of cocaine. 

The video made its rounds on X, prompting Voit’s apology. 

"I would like to apologize for my actions on third base yesterday. I made an immature decision in the heat of the moment," his post read. 

Mitch Voit collides

Mitchell Voit, #55 of the Michigan Wolverines, and Cody Jefferis, #12 of the Michigan Wolverines, collide while trying to catch a fly ball during the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Bill Davis Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on May 19, 2023. (Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

KANSAS BASEBALL TEAM TIES NCAA RECORD WITH 5 STRAIGHT HOME RUNS IN 29-1 VICTORY OVER MINNESOTA

"The gesture I made does not reflect my character, the household I was raised in, or the block M that I represent in any kind of way. I take full responsibility for what I did, and I am truly sorry to all those who I have negatively impacted by doing this." 

The apology came the same day Voit was named Big Ten Player of the Week. 

He scored six runs and registered 12 RBIs over five games, including a four-hit game against in-state rival, Michigan State.

Mitch Voit dives

Arrowhead second baseman Connor Olson, #11, leaps for a wild throw as Whitefish Bay's Mitch Voit, #1, dives back to base during the game at Whitefish Bay on Saturday, May 14, 2022. (IMGAN )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was the first time in his collegiate career that he earned the honor. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.