Michigan baseball player apologizes after drug-inspired celebration: ‘An immature decision’

Michigan infielder Mitchell Voit issued a public apology on social media Monday after his controversial and drug-inspired celebration during an 11-0 victory over USC the previous day went viral online.

Voit, a 20-year-old junior from Wisconsin, went 3-for-3 with three runs and four RBIs in the shutout victory, but it was not his performance in the game that had fans talking on social media.

With a 2-0 lead in the second inning, Voit ripped a triple to center field and slid to third base, where he celebrated the play by imitating the use of cocaine.

The video made its rounds on X, prompting Voit’s apology.

"I would like to apologize for my actions on third base yesterday. I made an immature decision in the heat of the moment," his post read.

"The gesture I made does not reflect my character, the household I was raised in, or the block M that I represent in any kind of way. I take full responsibility for what I did, and I am truly sorry to all those who I have negatively impacted by doing this."

The apology came the same day Voit was named Big Ten Player of the Week.

He scored six runs and registered 12 RBIs over five games, including a four-hit game against in-state rival, Michigan State.

It was the first time in his collegiate career that he earned the honor.