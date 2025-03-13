Kansas baseball team ties NCAA record with 5 straight home runs in 29-1 victory over Minnesota

Wednesday just wasn't the day for the Minnesota Golden Gophers' pitching staff.

The University of Minnesota welcomed Kansas to U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the Minnesota Vikings, this week, and the Jayhawks offense wound up looking like the Vikings offense.

Kansas won by four touchdowns, defeating the Golden Gophers, 29-1, and made history while doing so.

In the third inning, off two different pitchers, the Jayhawks hit five straight home runs, tying the NCAA record set in 1992 and pulling off a feat that has never been done in the major leagues.

It all started with Chase Diggins' three-run blast with no outs, but Max Soliz Jr. followed up with a solo shot of his own.

Minnesota went to the bullpen, but that didn't stop the home run barrage as Brady Counsell, Brady Ballinger and Jackson Hauge followed with homers. Counsell is the son of former big leaguer and current Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell.

The game was called after seven innings due to the mercy rule.

"I’ve never been a part of anything like that," Counsell said. "I think kind of in the moment I didn’t really realize that we had three, and after (Brady) Ballinger went deep that was four. We were kind of like, ‘Oh my gosh. What is happening?’"

After Hauge went deep, "It was, Wow! That’s crazy!'" Counsell added.

The first college team to hit five consecutive homers was Centenary, which did it against Stephen F. Austin in the first inning of a game in 1992. Eastern Illinois matched the feat in the fifth inning against Morehead State in 1998, and before Wednesday, it was most recently accomplished by South Carolina against Georgia in 2006.

"I actually didn’t know we had four when I went up to the plate because they made a pitching change," said Hauge, who actually had two homers in the game. "It was Diggins, Soliz and then a pitching change. I was just going up there thinking, ‘This would be awesome to go back-to-back-to-back.’ When I got back in the dugout, they yelled, ‘Five!’ So it was pretty cool."

Kansas also set a record for margin of victory against a Division I opponent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

