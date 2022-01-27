Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen relationship 'is over', NBA great says

Chicago Bulls legends Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen won’t ever speak again.

According to New York Knicks great Charles Oakley, the former Bulls teammates — who won six championships together during the ‘90s — no longer talk following Pippen’s displeasure with "The Last Dance" docuseries.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"No, I think it’s over," Oakley said during a recent appearance on " The Bill Simmons Podcast ." "It wasn’t great from the get-go."

Oakley, who is still good friends with Jordan, played three years in Chicago with Jordan and alongside Pippen for one season. He ended up being traded to the Knicks in 1988.

NBA MOURNS THE LOSS OF KOBE BRYANT ON TWO-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF TRAGIC DEATH

"I think they [covered] Dennis Rodman more than Scottie — and Steve Kerr in ‘The Last Dance,'" Oakley said. "But my thing to that is, Kerr did way more off the court than Scottie. Dennis probably has, too. But on that court, Scottie did a lot more than both of them, but Scottie felt like he was left out of there. And he felt like Jordan wouldn’t have six rings if it wasn’t for him."

Pippen released a tell-all memoir called "UNGUARDED" in November in which he talked about Jordan’s lack of leadership and how there wouldn’t have been a "Last Dance" without him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[Jordan] always praised Scottie, always praised Scottie. He never talked down about him, but I don’t know what happened since ‘The Last Dance.’ It seems like things just — he probably said, ‘OK, Scottie said this stuff about me. OK, I’m not gonna say nothing.’ He’s not gonna say nothing back in the press, none of that, try to go back to Scottie. He’s just gonna keep doing what he’s doing — play golf, fish, relax and smoke cigars," Oakley explained.

According to Oakley, it appears that one of the greatest duos in NBA history will never have their relationship fixed.