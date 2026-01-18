Miami's Carson Beck turns heads with stunning admission about attending classes as college athlete

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carson Beck is one win away from being a college national champion, and he didn't even have to juggle classes to get this far.

Beck has led the Miami Hurricanes all the way to the College Football Playoff title game after transferring to the South Florida school. Beck, by his own admission, has not had many distractions off the field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

When asked if he attended class earlier in the week ahead of Monday night's title game, he laughed off the question.

"No class. I graduated two years ago," Beck said.

Beck, who attended Georgia before transferring, added that he is "working toward other degrees now that I’ve gotten to Miami, but these programs take a little longer than just a year to finish."

"Obviously, I'm not enrolling again next semester. I'll be done after this season," Beck continued.

GOVERNORS BRAUN, DESANTIS PLACE 'FRIENDLY WAGER' FOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP BETWEEN MIAMI AND INDIANA

That response turned heads on social media.

"College football is dead," wrote one user.

"Bro turned ‘College Athlete’ into a full time career," added another.

"Playing college football but not attending class for two years is crazy," said one more.

Beck doubled down on his commitment to the football program.

"I live in the facility. That’s about it. If I’m not at the facility, I’m at home, and I just kind of bounce back and forth. It’s been that way for about the past month," Beck added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beck's touchdown with 18 seconds left last week propelled the 10th-seeded Hurricanes to a 31-27 win over No. 6 Ole Miss. They will try to stop No. 1 Indiana from a 16-0 season on Monday night as underdogs, but they will be playing in their home stadium.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter