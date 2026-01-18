Expand / Collapse search
Miami Hurricanes

Miami's Carson Beck turns heads with stunning admission about attending classes as college athlete

Beck transferred from Georgia ahead of this season

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Carson Beck is one win away from being a college national champion, and he didn't even have to juggle classes to get this far.

Beck has led the Miami Hurricanes all the way to the College Football Playoff title game after transferring to the South Florida school. Beck, by his own admission, has not had many distractions off the field.

Carson Beck touchdown

Carson Beck of the Miami Hurricanes scores a touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on Jan 8, 2026, in Glendale, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

When asked if he attended class earlier in the week ahead of Monday night's title game, he laughed off the question.

"No class. I graduated two years ago," Beck said.

Beck, who attended Georgia before transferring, added that he is "working toward other degrees now that I’ve gotten to Miami, but these programs take a little longer than just a year to finish."

"Obviously, I'm not enrolling again next semester. I'll be done after this season," Beck continued.

Carson Beck with trophy

Carson Beck of the Miami Hurricanes smiles after leading his team to victory over the Ole Miss Rebels in the College Football Playoff Semifinal on Jan. 8, 2026. (David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That response turned heads on social media.

"College football is dead," wrote one user.

"Bro turned ‘College Athlete’ into a full time career," added another.

"Playing college football but not attending class for two years is crazy," said one more.

Beck doubled down on his commitment to the football program.

"I live in the facility. That’s about it. If I’m not at the facility, I’m at home, and I just kind of bounce back and forth. It’s been that way for about the past month," Beck added.

Carson Beck throws

Miami quarterback Carson Beck aims a pass during the Florida game, Sept. 20, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Beck's touchdown with 18 seconds left last week propelled the 10th-seeded Hurricanes to a 31-27 win over No. 6 Ole Miss. They will try to stop No. 1 Indiana from a 16-0 season on Monday night as underdogs, but they will be playing in their home stadium.

