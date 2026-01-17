Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

College Football

Governors Braun, DeSantis place 'friendly wager' for National Championship between Miami and Indiana

No. 1 Indiana and No. 10 Miami face off on Monday

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Days before No. 1 Indiana and No. 10 Miami face off in South Florida for the national championship, governors Mike Braun and Ron DeSantis are putting their money — or food — where their mouths are.

The two governors — Braun of Indiana and DeSantis of Florida — agreed to a "friendly wager" pitched by Braun on Friday.

The loser will send local food items to the winning governor.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Mike Braun and Ron DeSantis

(Left) Indiana Gov. Mike Braun speaks during a press conference with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem about ongoing immigration enforcement efforts in Chicago and its suburbs in Gary, Indiana, on Oct. 30, 2025. (Right) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at Palm Beach State College, west of Lake Worth, Florida, on Aug. 20, 2025. (Jamie Kelter Davis/Getty Images;Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Image)

"Hey @GovRonDeSantis, how about a friendly wager on the national championship?" Braun asked.

"If IU loses, I’ll send you some pork from [Fischer Farms], which is in my neck of the woods in Dubois County, plus some pies from the famous [Wicks Pies], including a sugar cream pie (an Indiana favorite). Pork and pie for bragging rights. You in?"

"Mike — I am happy to oblige and am impressed with IU’s turnaround (thanks in part to a Miami kid at QB). But I am all-in for The U," DeSantis responded. "If Indiana wins, I’ll send stone crabs and key lime pie from [Joe's Stone Crab]. I will just drop them off in Naples or Marco Island since that’s basically Indiana south this time of year."

Carson Beck throws ball

Carson Beck of the Miami Hurricanes passes the ball against the Ole Miss Rebels in the first quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona.   (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

NCAA PRESIDENT RESPONDS TO INTEGRITY CONCERNS AFTER ALLEGED POINT-SHAVING SCHEME LEADS TO DOZENS OF ARRESTS

The Hoosiers are 8.5-point favorites, so Gov. Braun certainly has the advantage as Indiana aims to become just the third team in NCAA history to go 16-0, joining Yale in 1894 and FCS’ North Dakota State seven years ago.

Indiana walloped No. 5 Oregon 56-22 in the semifinal last week, while Miami earned a trip to its own home stadium after taking down No. 6 Ole Miss in a thriller where Carson Beck scored the game-winning touchdown with 18 seconds left.

Fernando Mendoza warms up

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza throws before an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Bloomington, Indiana. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The game kicks off Monday from Hard Rock Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue