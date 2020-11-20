Miami's Manny Diaz tests positive for coronavirus

Miami Hurricanes football coach Manny Diaz said Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Diaz, who is in his second year as the Hurricanes’ head coach, revealed the positive test on Twitter.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently in isolation and feeling good overall. I will continue to work with our team virtually as we prepare for our next game at Wake Forest,” he tweeted.

The Hurricanes are having their best season under Diaz so far, sitting at 7-1 through eight games. Their lone loss was against Clemson earlier in the season. The team is ranked No. 12 in the nation.

Diaz will have an extra weekend to focus on the Wake Forest game. Miami’s scheduled game Saturday against Georgia Tech was postponed because of coronavirus issues in the Hurricanes’ program, ESPN reported.

Miami has Wake Forest, North Carolina and the rescheduled Georgia Tech game remaining on the schedule. The team could have an ACC Championship date next month if they continue to win all of their games on the schedule this season.

Miami narrowly defeated Virginia Tech last week. The team was without 13 players because of its coronavirus issues.

Troy coach Chip Lindsey and Tennessee athletic director Philip Fulmer also announced Friday they tested positive for coronavirus.