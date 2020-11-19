Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz, 83, tests positive for coronavirus

Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz said Thursday he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Holtz, 83, told ABC Columbia he was recovering from the illness.

“I don’t have a lot of energy right now,” Holtz told the station.

In the summer, Holtz was a big advocate for college football to get the 2020 season started as the coronavirus was spiking in some states and curtailing in others.

He predicted on “The Ingraham Angle” in July that the coronavirus would end by the election and compared the risk of contracting the disease with the American soldiers who stormed the beaches at Normandy during World War II.

Holtz coached football at Notre Dame and led them to their last national championship in 1988. He also coached South Carolina and left the coaching ranks in 2004. He’s also had stops at William & Mary, Arkansas, Minnesota and North Carolina State.

He’s appeared on Fox News several times and was a college football analyst for ESPN. He also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Trump earlier this year.

He finished his college coaching career with a 249-132-7 record. He was 12-8-2 in bowl games.

His son, Skip Holtz, is the coach of Louisiana Tech.