Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

Metta World Peace trends on Twitter following Facebook's name change

Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that Facebook will be changing its name to Meta

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that Facebook will be changing its name to Meta.

Following the announcement, sports fans shared their thoughts on social media. Many NBA supporters remember when former basketball star Ron Artest legally changed his name to Metta World Peace, where "Metta" became his first name.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has found himself caught up in a variety of controversies in recent weeks. (TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has found himself caught up in a variety of controversies in recent weeks. (TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

KNICKS' DERRICK ROSE PLANS ON PLAYING FOR A LONG TIME: 'I’M GOING TO TRY TO TOM BRADY THIS THING'

In 2020, he changed his name once again to Metta Sandiford-Artest, keeping "Metta" as his first name, but he combined his wife’s last name with his original last name.

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 06:  Metta World Peace #37 of the Los Angeles Lakers points to a teammate during the first half of an NBA game against the Los Angeles Clippers on April 6, 2016 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. 

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 06:  Metta World Peace #37 of the Los Angeles Lakers points to a teammate during the first half of an NBA game against the Los Angeles Clippers on April 6, 2016 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.  (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Social media users took shared funny memes and videos on Twitter following Zuckerberg’s announcement.

"Ron Artest was a visionary," one user wrote.

DULUTH, GA - AUGUST 10:  Metta World Peace #15 of Killer 3s answers questions from the media during week eight of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Infinite Energy Arena on August 10, 2018 in Duluth, Georgia. 

DULUTH, GA - AUGUST 10:  Metta World Peace #15 of Killer 3s answers questions from the media during week eight of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Infinite Energy Arena on August 10, 2018 in Duluth, Georgia.  (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

"Metta World Peace just changed his name to Facebook World Peace," someone else wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Here were some of the reactions on Twitter.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com