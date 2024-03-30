Mets pay tribute to slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller on Opening Day

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The New York Mets honored slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller with a moment of silence ahead of their home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday afternoon.

Players from both teams lined up along the baselines as a tribute to Diller was shown on the Jumbotron at Citi Field in Queens.

"We extend our gratitude to the Mets for their tribute & support for our fallen officer, Jonathan Diller & his family, at today’s OpeningDay ceremony at CitiField," the New York City Police Department said in a post on X.

"As New York City continues to honor our hero, we wish the Mets a great 2024 season."

Diller was fatally shot on Monday during a traffic stop in Queens after a man with 21 prior arrests allegedly shot him in the stomach as Diller was trying to get the suspect, Guy Rivera, 34, to exit the vehicle.

Rivera opened fire on Diller and his partner at about 5:45 p.m. Monday. The officers had approached the vehicle because it had been illegally parked at a bus stop.

Another man who was in the vehicle at the time of Diller's death, Lindy Jones, was also charged following the death, including for criminal possession of a weapon and defacing a weapon.

The Mets tribute fell on the second day of funeral services in Long Island for Diller, a married father of one who had served three years with the department before his untimely death.

Former President Donald Trump attended the wake on Thursday afternoon. The following day, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul appeared at his wake briefly before leaving after speaking with a man outside the funeral home.

Diller will be laid to rest Saturday in Massapequa.

Fox News’ Emma Colton and Brie Stimson contributed to this report.

