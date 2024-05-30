Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Mets

Mets' Jorge López blames media for misconstruing words after on-field outburst

López made critical comments about the Mets after throwing his glove into the stands

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Mets pitcher Jorge López appeared to blame the media for allegedly misconstruing his words while talking to reporters following an outburst leaving the mound on Wednesday.

López appeared to say the Mets were "the worst team in probably the whole f---ing MLB." But, on his Instagram Stories, López wrote he was talking about himself being the worst teammate.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jorge Lopez throws a pitch against the Dodgers

Jorge López of the Mets in action against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on May 29, 2024, in New York City. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

"Who ever hear me I said teammate and what I said on the situation I been the worst teammate," he wrote, "thanks media for make it worse."

The Mets dropped another game Wednesday – this time with the Los Angeles Dodgers finishing off a sweep. The score was tied 3-3 before the Dodgers scored six runs in the eighth.

After the Dodgers went ahead, López argued a check swing called a ball, and third base umpire Ramon De Jesus ejected López.

PHILLIES, GIANTS' BENCHES CLEAR AFTER SEQUENCE OF CLOSE PITCHES NEARLY HIT PHILLIES' BRYCE HARPER

Carlos Mendoza in May 2024

Manager Carlos Mendoza of the New York Mets during a game against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 16, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Lopez untucked his jersey while walking off the field, and the right-hander launched his glove over the protective netting and into the stands, giving a fan a souvenir.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza called the move "unacceptable," and said they would deal with the matter "internally." The reliever was reportedly set to be designated for assignment (DFA). 

López then made the critical remarks about his team, according to SNY.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jorge Lopez vs Dodgers

Mets pitcher Jorge López reacts after Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run homer, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The one-time All-Star has made 28 relief appearances for the Mets this season. He has a 3.76 ERA with 19 strikeouts and two saves.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.