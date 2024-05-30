Mets' Jorge López blames media for misconstruing words after on-field outburst

New York Mets pitcher Jorge López appeared to blame the media for allegedly misconstruing his words while talking to reporters following an outburst leaving the mound on Wednesday.

López appeared to say the Mets were "the worst team in probably the whole f---ing MLB." But, on his Instagram Stories, López wrote he was talking about himself being the worst teammate.

"Who ever hear me I said teammate and what I said on the situation I been the worst teammate," he wrote, "thanks media for make it worse."

The Mets dropped another game Wednesday – this time with the Los Angeles Dodgers finishing off a sweep. The score was tied 3-3 before the Dodgers scored six runs in the eighth.

After the Dodgers went ahead, López argued a check swing called a ball, and third base umpire Ramon De Jesus ejected López.

Lopez untucked his jersey while walking off the field, and the right-hander launched his glove over the protective netting and into the stands, giving a fan a souvenir.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza called the move "unacceptable," and said they would deal with the matter "internally." The reliever was reportedly set to be designated for assignment (DFA).

López then made the critical remarks about his team, according to SNY.

The one-time All-Star has made 28 relief appearances for the Mets this season. He has a 3.76 ERA with 19 strikeouts and two saves.

