New York Mets

Mets pitcher launches glove into stands after getting ejected

The Mets allowed six runs in the eighth inning

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The frustrations are starting to boil over for the New York Mets.

They lost again Wednesday, their 24th loss in their last 34 games after being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

LA scored six runs in the eighth inning after entering the frame tied 3-3.

Jorge Lopez

Jorge López of the New York Mets during the seventh inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Citi Field April 1, 2024, in New York City.  (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

After the Dodgers went ahead, Mets reliever Jorge López argued a check swing called a ball, and third base umpire Ramon De Jesus ejected López. 

Lopez untucked his jersey while walking off the field, and the right-hander launched his glove over the protective netting and into the stands, giving a fan a souvenir. 

Earlier in the inning, López attempted a pick-off at third base, but third baseman Brett Baty wasn't covering, and the throw hit De Jesus.

López allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning, allowing a two-run home run to Shohei Ohtani.

Jorge Lopez pitching

Jorge López of the New York Mets against the Detroit Tigers at Citi Field April 4, 2024, in New York City.  (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

It was already a bad day for the Mets, who had earlier placed Edwin Diaz on the injured list with a shoulder impingement. Then, Pete Alonso left the game in the first inning after getting hit in the hand by a pitch.

The Mets fell to 22-33 on the season, and their schedule isn't getting any easier. They welcome the defending National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks this weekend.

New York won 101 games in 2022, but last year, just about everything went wrong with injuries and poor performance.

Jorge Lopez with Mets

Jorge López of the New York Mets reacts as Andy Pages of the Los Angeles Dodgers scores a run on a Mookie Betts single during the 10th inning in the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field May 28, 2024, in New York City.  (Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

This season, though, is much worse. Just two Mets players — Harrison Bader and Francisco Lindor — have a WAR over 1.

