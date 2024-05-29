Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies, Giants benches clear after sequence of close pitches nearly hit Phillies' Bryce Harper

No punches were thrown during the chaotic exchange

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Tempers reached a boiling point during a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

The Phillies entered the game with the best record in Major League Baseball. But, during one particular plate appearance, one of their best players — Bryce Harper — became visibly upset after he was buzzed by a pair of fastballs.

Players emerged from their respective dugouts after Giants pitcher Kyle Harrison threw back-to-back fastballs high and inside.

Coach checks on Bryce Harper

May 29, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third base coach Matt Williams (9) checks in on Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (right) after he was nearly hit by a high and tight pitch during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. (D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports)

Harper's bat made contact with the second pitch and ended up landing in foul territory, but the seven-time All-Star did voice his displeasure about Harrison's pitch selection.

No punches were thrown during the chaotic moment. No players were ejected from the game after the benches cleared.

Harper avoided the dust up, and remained near Oracle Park's home plate. He later clarified that the pitches did not actually make him mad, but he just did not want to get hit.

"He didn't mean it," Harper said after the game. "I didn't want to get hit in the face again. That's about it ... You get hit in the face man, it's not fun. That's about it."

Bryce Harper backs away from a pitch

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies falls back out of the way of a pitch that hits off the handle of his bat for a foul ball against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the fourth inning at Oracle Park on May 29, 2024 in San Francisco, California.  (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Harrison also noted that he did not intend to hit Harper, he simply wanted to record an out.

"I would’ve gone in again. Why not, you know?" Harrison said, via NBC Sports Giants. "We’re trying to get guys out, and it’s a spot where I thought I could get him. It might have leaked a little too [far] in, but really just focusing on the baseball side and just trying to execute, and that’s it."

The Phillies ultimately cruised to a 6-1 victory to secure their league-best 39th win of the season.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.