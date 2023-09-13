Member of controversial group honored by Dodgers arrested for public lewd act, police say

A member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence was arrested last month after he exposed himself in public, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Wednesday.

Deputies were sent to the scene in Loleta, California, on August 12 and found a male, later identified as 53-year-old Clinton Monroe Ellis-Gilmore, inside a parked car.

Authorities said that "multiple witnesses" reported that Gilmore sat in the vehicle and committed a lewd act while the door was open.

"Mr. Gilmore was reported by multiple witnesses to have been sitting in his truck with the door open, masturbating for approximately one hour. The conduct was reportedly not directed at anyone in particular," the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Gilmore was arrested without incident, according to deputies. He was later released from custody.

A court date has been scheduled for later this month.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence didn't immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

After initially removing the group from its Pride Night event, the Dodgers reinvited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and issued an apology.

"After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families," the Dodgers said at the time.

Several hours before the first pitch was thrown at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Pride Night in June, a large group of protesters gathered outside the stadium.

Catholics for Catholics, a group based in Phoenix, organized what it described as "a prayerful procession" in a parking lot outside Dodger Stadium.

In May, three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw announced that the team will relaunch its Christian Faith and Family Day. The veteran pitcher said it was in response to the organization's decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.