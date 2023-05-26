Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw says team will hold Christian Faith and Family Day amid Pride Night controversy

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw announced on Twitter Friday that the team will be relaunching its Christian Faith and Family Day.

The celebration is scheduled for July 30 against the Cincinnati Reds.

"Excited to announce the relaunch of Christian Faith and Family Day at Dodger Stadium on July 30th," Kershaw tweeted.

"More details to come — but we are grateful for the opportunity to talk about Jesus and determined to make it bigger and better than it was before COVID. Hope to see you on July 30th!"

The decision comes just days after the organization reinvited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to its June 16 Pride Night after rescinding the invitation.

"After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families," the organization said.

The MLB team announced it would be honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group of "queer and trans nuns," during a June 16 event but quickly received backlash from religious groups for the decision given the history of anti-Catholic messaging and shocking performances. The team said last week it would no longer be honoring the group during the upcoming LGBTQ event.

"Given the strong feelings of people who have been offended by the sisters' inclusion in our evening, and in an effort not to distract from the great benefits that we've seen over the years of Pride Night, we are deciding to remove them from this year's group of honorees," the Dodgers said last week.

The next day, LA Pride announced it would no longer be participating in the event.

This will be the Dodgers' first faith event since 2019. Kershaw and manager Dave Roberts have shared their personal testimonials in previous years.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.