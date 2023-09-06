Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers' Julio Urías placed on administrative leave after arrest

Urías was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery in 2019 but wasn't charged

Ryan Gaydos
Published

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was placed on administrative leave Wednesday after he was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Major League Baseball released a statement on the matter.

"Per an agreement between MLB and the MLBPA, Julio Urías has been placed on administrative leave until further notice as MLB continues its ongoing investigation," the league said. 

"The administrative leave, which is effective immediately, is not disciplinary under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. We will refrain from further comment until the appropriate time."

Julio Urias vs Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías throws to the plate during the first inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves Sept. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Department of Public Safety Officers in Exposition Park in Los Angeles arrested Urías Sunday night. Officials revealed no circumstances of the arrest but asked for witnesses to come forward with information regarding the incident.

Officials told The Associated Press Wednesday the pitcher was arrested for allegedly violating Penal Code 273.5, which is corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, a felony.

Julio Urias vs Red Sox

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías pitches during the first inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox Aug. 26, 2023, in Boston.  (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

An attorney for Urías has not commented on the arrest.

In 2019, Urías was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. He wasn’t charged, but MLB stepped in with a 20-game suspension under its domestic violence policy.

No MLB player has been suspended twice for violating the policy.

Julio Urias walks on field

Pitcher Julio Urías of the Los Angeles Dodgers stands on the mound after giving up a three-run home run to the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park Aug. 26, 2023, in Boston. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Mexican-born left-hander has a 4.60 ERA over 21 starts with the Dodgers in 2023. He had the league’s best ERA in 2022 at 2.16 over 31 starts and 175 innings.

He’ll become a free agent after this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

