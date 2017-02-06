McNeese coach Guidry takes on double duty

(STATS) - McNeese head coach Lance Guidry thinks he's found a way to improve his team's defense - by taking on the defensive coordinator duties again.

Guidry previously was the Cowboys' defensive coordinator from 2000-03 and 2013-15. The 2015 defense, nicknamed DWA, or "Defense With Attitude," ranked 11th in the FCS, topping the Southland Conference in 10 categories.

The second-year head coach hopes to lift a team that went 6-5 last season and a defense that allowed 285 points - the most in three years - and 372 yards per game, including 260 through the air to rank fifth in the conference.

"As the head coach, it's my job to help identify the problem areas and assist as much as possible to fix the problem," Guidry said. "After evaluating the entire area, I thought the best way to address the problems was to take over as the defensive coordinator."

Tommy Restivo was McNeese's defensive coordinator last season. He's no longer with the program.