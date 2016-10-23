McCoy active for Buffalo at Miami despite tight hamstring

Buffalo running back LeSean McCoy, the NFL's second-leading rusher, is active for Sunday's game at Miami despite leaving practice Wednesday after experiencing tightness in one of his hamstrings.

McCoy is second in the league behind Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott with 587 yards rushing for the Bills (4-2), who have won four straight games after an 0-2 start.

In other early games on Sunday, DeSean Jackson is active, keeping the standout receiver on the field for the Washington Redskins against the Detroit Lions. Jackson was listed as questionable because of a shoulder injury. He went into Sunday's game with 22 receptions and a team-high 333 yards receiving.

The Redskins made receiver Maurice Harris active two days after promoting him from the practice squad and putting receiver Josh Doctson on injured reserve. Harris took Rashad Ross' role as Pierre Garcon's backup at Detroit.

Washington previously ruled out tight end Jordan Reed for a second straight game with a concussion. Vernon Davis was to replace him in the starting lineup.

The Lions were left with running backs Zach Zenner and Justin Forsett in their banged-up backfield. Dwayne Washington (ankle) was inactive along with Theo Riddick, who missed a second consecutive game with an ankle injury.

Indianapolis will be without four starters in Tennessee. The Colts already had declared wide receiver Donte Moncrief, tight end Dwayne Allen and left guard Jack Mewhort out. Rookie Chester Rogers starts for Moncrief, while fellow rookie Joe Haeg starts for Mewhort. Allen is replaced by Erik Swoope, and Arthur Jones starts at defensive tackle for Zach Kerr.

Running back Latavius Murray returns to start for the Raiders after missing the last two games with turf toe. After rushing for 148.3 yards per game the first three weeks, Oakland has been held to 72 a game the last three contests as Murray has been either out or limited.

Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles is active against New Orleans after developing some swelling in his surgically repaired right knee that limited him in practice. But the Chiefs are without starting cornerback Phillip Gaines, dealing with his own knee issues, as they faced Drew Brees and the high-flying Saints offense.

New Orleans is down defensive starters Dannell Ellerbe, Stephone Anthony and Delvin Breaux and starting offensive guard Andrus Peat. Saints left tackle Terron Armstead is back after missing three games with a knee injury.

Tight end Tyler Eifert is active for the first time this season as the Bengals host the Browns. Eifert had offseason ankle surgery and hurt his back a couple of weeks ago during his rehabilitation. He didn't have a full workout last week but is available to a Bengals team that struggles near the goal line. Eifert set a club record with 13 touchdown catches in 2015.

Cornerback Joe Haden (groin) is sidelined for the Browns, a significant setback to the NFL's only winless team. Cincinnati's Andy Dalton had a pair of big games against the Browns last season.

Terrelle Pryor, who is Cleveland's leading receiver, is active despite a hamstring injury.

--

NEW ORLEANS AT KANSAS CITY

Saints: LB Dannell Ellerbe, LB Stephone Anthony, CB Delvin Breaux, LG Andrus Peat, RB Daniel Lasco, RB Marcus Murphy.

Chiefs: LT Bryan Witzmann, RG Jordan Devey, TE Ross Travis, QB Tyler Bray, CB Phillip Gaines, LB Sio Moore, CB Terrance Mitchell.

--

INDIANAPOLIS AT TENNESSEE

Colts: WR Donte Moncrief, WR Phillip Dorsett, OL Jack Newhort, TE Dwayne Allen, OLB Curt Maggitt, NT Zach Kerr, DT Henry Anderson.

Titans: WR Harry Douglas, OLB Aaron Wallace, OG Sebastian Tretola, CB Cody Riggs, DB Curtis Riley, TE Jace Amaro, DL Austin Johnson.

--

MINNESOTA AT PHILADELPHIA

Vikings: WR Laquon Treadwell, WR Jarius Wright, LB Kentrell Brothers, C Nick Easton, G Willie Beavers, DT Shariff Floyd, TE Mycole Pruitt

Eagles: WR Bryce Treggs, S Terrence Brooks, CB CJ Smith, OL Josh Andrews, OL Dillon Gordon, OL Isaac Seumalo, DT Bennie Logan. Beau Allen starts for Logan.

--

CLEVELAND AT CINCINNATI

Browns: QB Josh McCown, WR Corey Coleman, CB Joe Haden, DB Marcus Burley, FB Danny Vitale, LB Corey Lemonier, TE Seth DeValve.

Bengals: QB Jeff Driskel, WR Cody Core, CB KeiVarae Russell, CB Chykie Brown, CB Chris Lewis-Harris, G Christian Westerman, DT DeShawn Williams.

--

WASHINGTON AT DETROIT

Redskins: TE Jordan Reed, WR Rashad Ross, CB Dashaun Phillips, S Josh Evans, OL Vinston Painter, DE Anthony Lanier II, QB Nate Sudfeld.

Lions: RB Theo Riddick, RB Dwayne Washington, TE Eric Ebron, LB DeAndre Levy, OT Corey Robinson, DT Haloti Ngata, CB Adairius Barnes.

--

OAKLAND AT JACKSONVILLE

Raiders: QB Connor Cook, RB Taiwan Jones, CB Dexter McDonald, S Brynden Trawick, OT Menelik Watson, RG Vadal Alexander and TE Ryan O'Malley.

Jaguars: QB Brandon Allen, TE Neal Sterling, DE Chris Smith, CB Josh Johnson, WR Bryan Walters, RB Corey Grant, LB Arthur Brown and OL Bryce Harris.

--

BUFFALO AT MIAMI

Bills: QB Cardale Jones, RB Jonathan Williams, T Seantrel Henderson, C Patrick Lewis, T Michael Ola, DT Marcell Dareus, WR Robert Woods.

Dolphins: CB Xavien Howard, CB Bene Benwikere, DE Julius Warmsley, DE Nick Williams, DE Terrence Fede, TE Dion Sims, TE Jordan Cameron.

--

BALTIMORE AT NEW YORK JETS

Ravens: LB Terrell Suggs, LB Elvis Dumervil, LB C.J. Mosley, WR Steve Smith Sr., CB Shareece Wright, G Marshal Yanda, LT Ronnie Stanley.

Jets: DE Muhammad Wilkerson, LB Darron Lee, OL Brent Qvale, TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, WR Jeremy Butler, QB Bryce Petty, QB Christian Hackenberg.

---

