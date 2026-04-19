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Golf

Max Homa's 'spoiled' golfer comment comes back to haunt him after RBC Heritage club-throwing meltdown

Homa had criticized golfers who 'beat up the golf course' just days before his own outburst at Harbour Town

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
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Six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa’s previous criticism of "spoiled" golfers has come back to haunt him this weekend. 

During the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Homa let his frustrations get the best of him when he flung his club several yards after failing to get back on the fairway on the 15th hole. 

Max Homa lining up a putt on the first green at Augusta National Golf Club

Max Homa lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 10, 2026. (Michael Madrid/Imagn Images)

He bogeyed the hole and finished the tournament tied for 69th. 

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Homa’s reaction didn’t stand out from other pros, but it was his previous criticisms of golfers beating up the course that triggered a harsh backlash on social media. 

Homa, 35, was asked Wednesday about the code of conduct at the Masters and what he thinks dictates a violation following Sergio Garcia's code-of-conduct warning for beating up a tee box. Homa did not directly mention Garcia’s name but took issue with those types of meltdowns.

Sergio Garcia reacting on the 18th green at Augusta National Golf Club

Sergio Garcia of Spain reacts on the 18th green during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 9, 2026. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

PGA TOUR WINNER SAYS GOLFERS WHO BEAT UP COURSE LOOK 'VERY SPOILED' AFTER SERGIO GARCIA'S MASTERS MELTDOWN

"I don't like when people break clubs. I don't like when people beat up the golf course, because we deal with it, and I think the breaking clubs makes us look very, very spoiled," Homa said.

"I try my absolute best not to do it. And when it does happen, as far as slamming a tee box, I’m very upset with myself, because we’re very lucky to play this game where we do, and I think it is a bad look."

Golf fans on social media were quick to point out the hypocrisy. 

Max Homa reacting after playing a shot from the third tee at Harbour Town Golf Links

Max Homa of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the third tee during the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C., on April 17, 2026. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

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"Set himself up after Sergio comment smh," one person wrote on X.

"Max: Do as I say, not as I do," another added.

"Same guy that was on his high horse a few days ago saying it makes you look spoiled if you throw your club?" a different comment read. 

Garcia apologized for his outburst in a post to social media on Tuesday. Homa hasn’t apologized yet, but it looks like he may soon.

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Canfield contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

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