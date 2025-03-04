Mavericks' Kyrie Irving to miss remainder of NBA season with knee injury: report

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving will reportedly miss the remainder of the NBA season after he suffered a knee injury during a game against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

Irving was diagnosed with a torn ACL, ESPN reported.

Irving, a nine-time NBA All-Star, fell and landed awkwardly on his knee in the first half of Monday's game. The Mavs star was in visible pain as tears ran down his face. He was able to remain in the game long enough to make both of his free throw attempts, before he was helped off the court.

He was then ruled out for the remainder of the game.

"That's just who, I mean, Kai's a tough guy," Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said. "I asked him as they were taking him off the court, 'Are you good if you leave without shooting? You're ruled out.' So they took him to the free-throw line, and he shot the free throws and then we got him out."

The Mavs ultimately suffered a 122-98 loss.

Irving appeared to suffer the serious injury when he was fouled as he drove to the basket. The 2016 NBA champion's right foot landed on the foot of a Kings player during the play, causing him to lose his balance.

The Mavericks did not offer an update about Irving's status after Monday's game, but Kidd described it as an unfortunate moment.

"Just unlucky," Kidd said. "I hope that he's healthy, that it's not serious."

Irving grabbed his knee and stayed on the hardwood for several minutes after he hit the floor.

Following Monday's matchup with the Kings, Irving is averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game this season. He has become the focal point of Dallas' offense since superstar guard Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers early last month.

Irving's injury marks the latest setback for the Mavericks, who have already played the past couple of weeks with Anthony Davis. Dallas acquired Davis in the blockbuster Doncic trade.

The center suffered an injury in his Mavericks' debut on Feb. 8. The Mavs return to action on Wednesday when they take on the Bucks in Milwaukee.

