Luka Doncic details Lakers trade 'shock' at introductory press conference

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Luka Doncic was introduced as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday, days after the team acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks.

The trade sent shock waves across the sports world. The Lakers sent Anthony Davis and Max Christie to Dallas in a three-team deal that included the Utah Jazz.

The Slovenian superstar said he woke up in the middle of the night to the call informing him he was on the move.

Luka Doncic and Rob Pelinka

The Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic, right, and general manager Rob Pelinka field questions during an introductory NBA basketball press conference Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in El Segundo, Calif.  (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

"I was almost asleep when I got a call. I had to check to see if it was April 1. I didn't really believe it at first. It was a big shock," the 25-year-old said, via FOX 4 News.

He opened up about the emotions he felt as he had to leave the Dallas area, a place he’s called home since the Mavericks acquired him during the 2018 NBA Draft in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

Luka Doncic talks Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic speaks during an introductory NBA basketball press conference Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in El Segundo, Calif.  (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

"It was a big shock," Doncic said. "(Dallas) was home, so it was really hard moments for me. … (But now) I get to play in the greatest club in the world, and I’m excited for this new journey.

"Honestly, it was hard at first," he added. "That first day was really hard. I felt like these last 48 hours was one month. Emotionally, it was really hard, but today was much better. This is the Lakers. It’s one of the best clubs in history, so I’m excited to be here."

Doncic said he was looking forward to playing alongside LeBron James, who he’s described as his idol.

"It's just like a dream come true," Doncic said. "I always looked up to him. There's so many things I can learn from him, and I'm just excited to learn everything and get to play with him. It's an amazing feeling."

Luka Doncic with Rob Pelinka and JJ Redick

From left to right, Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, Luka Doncic and head coach JJ Redick pose for photos during an introductory press conference Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in El Segundo, Calif.  (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Doncic has not played since Christmas because he’s been dealing with a calf strain. He will participate in 5-on-5 work Wednesday, and the Lakers will later decide when he will make his debut in purple and gold.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.