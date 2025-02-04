Luka Doncic details Lakers trade 'shock' at introductory press conference

Luka Doncic was introduced as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday, days after the team acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks.

The trade sent shock waves across the sports world. The Lakers sent Anthony Davis and Max Christie to Dallas in a three-team deal that included the Utah Jazz.

The Slovenian superstar said he woke up in the middle of the night to the call informing him he was on the move.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

"I was almost asleep when I got a call. I had to check to see if it was April 1. I didn't really believe it at first. It was a big shock," the 25-year-old said, via FOX 4 News.

He opened up about the emotions he felt as he had to leave the Dallas area, a place he’s called home since the Mavericks acquired him during the 2018 NBA Draft in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

HOW BAD WAS LUKA DONČIĆ DEAL FOR MAVERICKS? WHO REALLY 'WON' THE TRADE?

"It was a big shock," Doncic said. "(Dallas) was home, so it was really hard moments for me. … (But now) I get to play in the greatest club in the world, and I’m excited for this new journey.

"Honestly, it was hard at first," he added. "That first day was really hard. I felt like these last 48 hours was one month. Emotionally, it was really hard, but today was much better. This is the Lakers. It’s one of the best clubs in history, so I’m excited to be here."

Doncic said he was looking forward to playing alongside LeBron James, who he’s described as his idol.

"It's just like a dream come true," Doncic said. "I always looked up to him. There's so many things I can learn from him, and I'm just excited to learn everything and get to play with him. It's an amazing feeling."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Doncic has not played since Christmas because he’s been dealing with a calf strain. He will participate in 5-on-5 work Wednesday, and the Lakers will later decide when he will make his debut in purple and gold.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.