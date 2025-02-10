Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks' Anthony Davis suffers injury in debut following blockbuster trade

Davis was a part of the Luka Doncic trade

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Luka Doncic trade shocks NFL stars at Super Bowl LIX radio row Video

Luka Doncic trade shocks NFL stars at Super Bowl LIX radio row

NFL stars Michael Penix Jr, Josh Jacobs and Braxton Berrios weigh in on the Luka Doncic trade with Fox News Digital.

The Dallas Mavericks suffered a case of awful luck on Saturday.

Anthony Davis, the team’s acquisition in its stunning trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, suffered a groin injury in the team’s win over the Houston Rockets. He left the game early and was ruled out for Monday’s contest against the Sacramento Kings.

Anthony Davis with the ball

Mavericks forward Anthony Davis handles the game ball against the Houston Rockets, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Davis may be out longer.

ESPN reported that Davis suffered a left adductor strain and that he could be out for a few weeks. The power forward tried to downplay concern about the ailment.

"Just the leg got tight, like a little spasm," he said after the game against the Rockets. "Just came back and tried to get it loose and everything. Obviously, dealing with the ab strain still, so just tried to get it loose. It wouldn't really loosen up and let go, but it's nothing serious. I'm fine."

Anthony Davis grimaces

Mavericks forward Anthony Davis waits for a timeout in front of the bench during the Houston Rockets game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LUKA DONČIĆ ODDS: WHAT KINDS OF NUMBERS CAN HE PUT UP WITH THE LAKERS?

The concern about Davis’ health comes amid the Mavericks’ trade of Luka Doncic. The deal stunned the rest of the league and fans of the NBA. It resonated so much that NFL stars were left just as confused as anyone while at Super Bowl LIX radio row in New Orleans last week.

Davis isn’t a scrub in his own right. The nine-time All-Star played 76 games during the 2023-24 season but has missed at least 20 games in each of the last five seasons.

Anthony Davis leaves the floor

Mavericks forward Anthony Davis leaves the game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

He averaged 25.7 points, 12 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game in 43 games this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

