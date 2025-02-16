Mavericks coach Darrell Armstrong arrested on aggravated assault charge

Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Darrell Armstrong was arrested in the early hours of Saturday and charged with aggravated assault on his girlfriend, police said.

Dallas police officers were called to the 1000 block of Ross Ave. in downtown Dallas around 3:45 a.m., where an investigation found Armstrong and his girlfriend had been in an argument.

At one point, Armstrong hit her with a gun and threatened to shoot her, according to police. An arrest warrant affidavit for Armstrong, obtained by FOX 4 Dallas, said the incident started due to his girlfriend questioning him about a text from another woman.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The victim reportedly told police Armstrong had been drinking that night and demanded she give him her keys to their apartment. She then claimed Armstrong was on the phone with another person when he picked up a pistol and hit her on the side of the face.

Authorities said they saw a mark on the woman’s cheek below her left eye.

MAVERICKS MINORITY OWNER MARK CUBAN INVITES FAN EJECTED FOR ‘FIRE NICO’ PROTEST BACK TO SIT COURTSIDE

"'I’m going to shoot you,'" the victim said, reportedly quoting what Armstrong allegedly said to her as he loaded the weapon.

The Mavericks released a statement on Sunday afternoon regarding Armstrong’s arrest.

"The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident involving a member of our staff and are gathering all relevant information surrounding the incident," the statement reads, per FOX 4 Dallas. "We take this matter seriously. The employee has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of legal proceedings.

"This matter is currently under review by the appropriate legal authorities. Due to this fact, we will allow the legal process to run its course and we will refrain from further comment while proceedings are ongoing."

Armstrong has been an assistant coach with the Mavericks since 2009, being a part of the 2011 NBA-champion squad along the way.

He is a member of the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame, having spent nine of his 14 NBA seasons with the franchise. Armstrong initially played overseas from 1991-94 before the Magic gave him a shot during the 1994-95 season.

Armstrong went on to win the 1998-99 Most Improved Player Award and Sixth Man of the Year Award after averaging 13.8 points, 6.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds mostly off the bench over 50 games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Armstrong also played for the Mavericks, New Orleans Hornets, Indiana Pacers and New Jersey Nets during his career, which ended in 2008.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.