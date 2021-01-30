Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff involved in blockbuster trade between Lions and Rams: report

The blockbuster trade is the first of what is expected to be a busy offseason

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams reportedly agreed to a blockbuster quarterback swap Saturday night.

The Lions are set to send Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff, two future first-round picks and a third-round pick, ESPN reported. Stafford and Goff are both former first-round picks with the latter just two seasons removed from a Super Bowl appearance.

Detroit selected Stafford first in the 2009 draft. He has been with the Lions since then and led them to the playoffs only three times. He recorded 45,109 passing yards and 282 touchdowns during his career.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff warms-up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

In 2020, Stafford played in all 16 games for the first time since 2018. He had 4,084 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes along with 10 interceptions. Detroit finished 5-11 and missed the playoffs.

Goff was selected first by the Rams in the 2016 draft. He led them to the Super Bowl during the 2018 season but lost to the New England Patriots. He was given a lucrative contract four-year extension worth $134 million with $57 million guaranteed before the start of the 2019 season.

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to past against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

For his career, Goff has 18,171 passing yards with 107 touchdowns. He played in 15 games in 2020 and recorded 3,952 passing yards and 20 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. The Rams made it to the divisional round of the playoffs.

The trade drew plenty of reaction on social media.

It was the first blockbuster trade of the offseason, which is expected to be filled with a lot of moves.

