Matt Thornton agrees to minor league deal with Padres

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) Reliever Matt Thornton has agreed to a minor league contract with the San Diego Padres.

The 39-year-old left-hander passed a physical Thursday morning and was in big league camp.

San Diego also agreed to a minor league deal with left-handed reliever Christian Friedrich. The Padres were looking for bullpen help with lefty Buddy Baumann sidelined with a back injury.

The 6-foot-6 Thornton spent the past two seasons with Washington and had a 2.18 ERA in 60 appearances last season.

A 2010 All-Star with the Chicago White Sox, Thornton has also pitched for Seattle, Boston and the New York Yankees, mostly serving as a lefty specialist. He's made 60 or more appearances 10 times in his 12-year career.

Friedrich is joining his third team this winter. The Los Angeles Angels rescinded a waiver claim last month after he failed a physical and Colorado then released him.