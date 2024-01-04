Matt Riddle has no hard feelings toward WWE after release: 'I loved every second of it'

Matt Riddle makes his in-ring return to professional wrestling on Saturday night when he takes on Jacob Fatu at Major League Wrestling’s "Kings of Colosseum" in Philadelphia.

It will be the first time Riddle has been seen in the squared circle since he was let go from WWE. Despite being a fan favorite, he was unceremoniously released amid a controversy over an incident at JFK Airport in New York.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Riddle told Fox News Digital in a recent interview he has no hard feelings toward the WWE.

"For me, at the WWE, not at all," he said. "I loved every second of it. I was a multiple-time tag-team champion with Randy [Orton], I was an NXT tag-team champion, I won the Dusty Cup Classic, I beat Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship, I wrestled multiple WrestleManias, Royal Rumbles."

THE ROCK CUTS PATRIOTIC PROMO, TEASES MAJOR MATCH IN WWE RETURN

"No, I have no hard feelings. And I would just say, with WWE, they run a ship, they run it a certain way, and when you work for WWE, everything you do is under a magnifying glass. It doesn’t matter if you did anything wrong, if you did something right, if it was in between, it’s perception. And the WWE, unfortunately, if a situation happens, and they don’t like the perception, they make their decision. But I’m not going to argue with them. That’s their company. I don’t run it. I just worked there. I’m thankful that they gave me the time that they did and that’s all I can say."

"I have zero hard feelings. I don’t know if I can say that for them. They might have some hard feelings, but I feel like they’re pretty professional. They’re more about that paper, that money. So, I don’t think there’s any hard feelings. I mean, they did have to pay me for three months when I didn’t work. That was on them. They fired me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Kings of Colosseum" begins at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday and can be seen on Triller TV.