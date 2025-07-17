Matt Fitzpatrick dunks in spectacular chip shot for birdie at The Open

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Matt Fitzpatrick made a miraculous birdie on the 16th hole during the first round of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush on Thursday.

Fitzpatrick, 30, hit a wayward iron shot that left him 13 yards away from the pin and down a hill. When he lined up to hit his second shot, he was well below the hole.

Despite having a difficult shot, Fitzpatrick dunked in his chip shot for a birdie. The English golfer could not have landed his shot more perfectly, as it clanked off the bottom of the flag and into the hole.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The birdie moved Fitzpatrick into a tie for first place at 4-under par. Fitzpatrick is tied with Jacob Skov Olesen and Haotong Li, who are at the time of this writing atop the leaderboard.

Fitzpatrick started the day well with an eagle on the second hole. He immediately gave one stroke back with a bogey on the third hole.

AUSTRALIAN GOLFER RYAN PEAKE TO MAKE REMARKABLE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP DEBUT AFTER 5-YEAR PRISON SENTENCE

However, that bogey would be Fitzpatrick’s lone bogey of the day, as he had a par or better on every hole after that.

Fitzpatrick had been playing strong golf coming into The Open, as he finished in a tie for eighth in the Rocket Classic at the end of June and finished in a tie for fourth at the Scottish Open last week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fitzpatrick has two career PGA Tour wins, with one of them coming in a major, as he won the 2022 U.S. Open. The last tournament he won was the RBC Heritage in 2023.

Fitzpatrick attended Northwestern University and turned pro in 2014.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.