Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The Masters
Published

Masters third round suspended until Sunday due to inclement weather; leaders expected to play 30 holes Sunday

It's the third suspension of the tournament

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Masters has been halted a third time, and this time, they're done for the day.

The tournament announced play has been suspended for the remainder of Saturday.

Brooks Koepka of the United States looks on from the seventh green during the third round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. 

Brooks Koepka of the United States looks on from the seventh green during the third round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga.  (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Masters has not finished on a Monday since 1983. With leaders through just six holes of the third round, Monday golf is an outside possibility.

However, the Masters announced play will resume at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, and it does look like the golfers will avoid rain for most of the day.

The final round is expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. with pairs teeing off on both holes one and 10 in hopes of completing play on Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The second round was suspended twice Friday, the first time for 21 minutes. However, inclement weather continued in Augusta and downed trees near the 17th tee box. Nobody was hurt, but play was completed for the day.

A sign that says "Play Suspended" on the leaderboard near fallen trees on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. 

A sign that says "Play Suspended" on the leaderboard near fallen trees on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga.  (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

FRED COUPLES, 63, BECOMES OLDEST PLAYER TO MAKE CUT AT MASTERS

The second round resumed at 8 a.m. Saturday and finished just before noon, with the third round getting underway shortly after.

Jon Rahm of Spain looks over a putt on the second green with his caddie Adam Hayes during the third round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga.

Jon Rahm of Spain looks over a putt on the second green with his caddie Adam Hayes during the third round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the time play was suspended, Brooks Koepka (13 under) led Jon Rahm by four strokes through six holes of the first round. They will have to play 30 holes Sunday — the final 12 of the third round and all 18 of the final round.