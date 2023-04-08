Expand / Collapse search
The Masters
Published

Fred Couples, 63, becomes oldest player to make cut at Masters

Couples won the Masters in 1992

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Thirty-one years ago, Fred Couples took home his lone major championship: A Masters victory.

That earned him a lifetime invite to future tournaments at Augusta National, and like most, he takes advantage of the opportunity.

He took it a step further this year. At 63 years, six months, and five days, he became the oldest player to make the cut in the Masters.

Fred Couples of The United States acknowledges the patrons as he walks off the 18th green having made the cut on one over par during the completion of the weather-delayed second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia.

Fred Couples of The United States acknowledges the patrons as he walks off the 18th green having made the cut on one over par during the completion of the weather-delayed second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Couples finished up his second round early Saturday morning to be +1 for the tournament, making the cut by two strokes.

The 63-year-old shot a 1-under 71 in the first round, followed by a 74 in the second.

This is Couples' 38th Masters appearance, and it's another record for him. He, Gary Player and now Tiger Woods all share the record for most consecutive cuts made at Augusta with 23.

"That's why I come here," Couples said after round two. "The last four years have been really mediocre golf. Maybe one year I was semi-close to making the cut. But that's my objective, and I did it. . . .

Fred Couples of the United States looks on from the 18th green with his caddie, George Downing, during the continuation of the weather-delayed second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Georgia. 

Fred Couples of the United States looks on from the 18th green with his caddie, George Downing, during the continuation of the weather-delayed second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Georgia.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"I can't compete with Viktor Hovland or Jon Rahm or anybody, but I can compete with myself, and that's really why I come. That's what I like to do is make the cut here at an older age."

Couples is paired with Seamus Power and Mackenzie Hughes for the third round, in which he entered 13 shots back of leader Brooks Koepka.

Fred Couples of The United States plays his third shot on the 18th hole during the completion of the weather-delayed second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Georgia. 

Fred Couples of The United States plays his third shot on the 18th hole during the completion of the weather-delayed second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Georgia.  (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Couples won the Masters in 1992 with a score of -13. He entered that final round one shot back of Craig Parry, who then shot a 78 on Sunday to finish T-13. Couples wound up winning by two strokes.