Masters 2023: Everything to know about the 'Tradition Unlike Any Other'

For the 87th time, players will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club for a chance at earning golf's largest bragging right: being a Masters Champion.

The Masters is dubbed "A Tradition Unlike Any Other" for very good reason, as the Green Jacket is the most prized possession in golf.

The Champions Dinner occurred on Tuesday, as it has every year since 1952; the Par 3 Contest was a hit once again, as has been the case since 1960; and on Thursday morning, past champions will hit the honorary tee shot, as has been practice for 60 years, to officially begin the tournament.

With the talent level in golf at an all-time high, and this year's tournament not being without controversy, here is everything to know about the 2023 Masters.

When's the tournament?

The first round tees off Thursday morning, and the winner is slated to be crowned on Sunday. Weather is definitely making things tricky at the moment, as The Augusta Chronicle notes that according to Weather.com, the 2023 forecast appears ominous with an 84% chance of rain Friday, 94% Saturday and 60% on Sunday.

If things do not go as planned, this year's winner could be decided on Monday for the first time since 1983.

The first group tees off at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Who's defending the title?

Scottie Scheffler took home the 2022 Masters, his first major, and is the heavy favorite to win it again, rightfully so. Simply put, Scheffler is on another planet right now.

The 26-year-old just won THE PLAYERS Championship last month, and he took home the Waste Management Phoenix Open back in February. Those are probably the two most famous non-major events, so Scheffler already has some experience handling the pressure. He has seven Top-10s, has made the cut in all 10 of his tournaments played, and has finished tied for fourth or better in each of his last three tournaments.

With a victory, Scheffler would become the first back-to-back winner since Tiger Woods defended his title in 2001.

MASTERS APP REVEALS AI-GENERATED PLAY-BY-PLAY, MUCH TO FANS' DISMAY

Are LIV Golfers allowed to play?

Indeed, and they will be on site. That has actually been standard practice for all majors since LIV Golf began last year, as majors actually are not PGA-sanctioned tournaments. Six former champions defected to LIV and will look to add to their green jacket collection: Phil Mickelson (2004, 2006, 2010), Bubba Watson (2012, 2014), Dustin Johnson (2020), Patrick Reed (2018), Sergio Garcia (2017), and Charl Schwartzel (2011).

This is the first Masters held since players defected for the Saudi-backed league, but Augusta announced back in December it will not bar any LIV Golfers from the tournament.

"Regrettably, recent actions have divided men's professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it," Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley wrote at the time. "Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April."

SEAMUS POWER HITS BACK-TO-BACK HOLES-IN-ONE AT MASTERS PAR 3 CONTEST

Is Tiger playing?

Yes. It will be the five-time Masters winner's second tournament this year after just barely making the cut at the Genesis Invitational last month, en route to a T-45 finish.

Woods noted that with surgeries plus wear-and-tear plus age, his time in Augusta is running out.

"I don't know how many more I have in me," the 47-year-old said earlier this week. "I know more guys on the Champions Tour than I do the regular tour," Woods said.

Who can be a first-time winner?

Well, a lot of people, but perhaps the one who is most desperate for a green jacket is Rory McIlroy.

In 2011, McIlroy entered the final round with a four-shot lead, but shot an eight-over 80 on Sunday, placing his T-15. His 80 remains the worst score in a final round by a leader.

McIlroy has won four majors since then (including the U.S. Open later that year), but none since 2014, and he still awaits the victory at the Masters. He has finished Top 10 in seven of his last nine trips to Augusta, but has yet to get over the hump.

With a win, McIlroy will become just the fifth player to earn the Grand Slam (winning all four majors), joining Gene Sarazen, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Woods. Bobby Jones won the original grand slam by taking home the U.S. Amateur, U.S. Open, The Open Championship and The Amateur.

Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Justun Thomas, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day, Max Homa, and LIV's Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau all are also vying for their first victory in Georgia.