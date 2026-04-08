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Miami Marlins

Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara expresses frustration with decision to be removed in 9th inning

'It is what it is,' Alcantara said after Cincinnati tied the game and won 6-3 in extra innings

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was red hot on the mound against the Cincinnati Reds and was angling to become the first pitcher to throw back-to-back shutouts in over a decade.

He took a 2-0 lead into the ninth inning when the Reds’ bats started to jump on him. He was removed from the game with one out and after Matt McLain doubled and an Elly De La Cruz walk. Reliever Anthony Bender was unable to keep the Reds at bay and Cincinnati tied the game.

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Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara pitching during a game at loanDepot Park

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at loanDepot Park in Miami, Fla., on April 7, 2026. (Rhona Wise/Imagn Images)

Cincinnati would score four runs in the 10th inning and hang on for the 6-3 win.

Alcantara was credited with the two earned runs after McLain and De La Cruz scored. He only allowed three hits and struck out six. But he didn’t like manager Clayton McCullough’s decision to remove him from the game.

"So I think I deserve to be asked how I feel before taking me out of the game (at) 95 pitches and (with a) righty on deck," Alcantara said, via MLB.com. "But it is what it is. Just got to get ready for my next outing. Get back tomorrow and fight the same way that we did today."

Cincinnati Reds' Elly de la Cruz reacting after scoring during a baseball game.

Cincinnati Reds' Elly de la Cruz reacts after scoring on a wild pitch by Miami Marlins relief pitcher Anthony Bender during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Miami on April 7, 2026. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

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McCullough suggested he was playing the percentages as the Reds’ lineup was coming through to face Alcantara for the fourth time. He said Bender was the best pitcher to come into the game and win it. Unfortunately, it didn’t turn out that way.

"I think there's a lot of decisions that go throughout the course of the game, through the course of the season, that do weigh on you, and for this one to turn and not end up in our favor certainly doesn't feel great," he added.

"I also know to come here and [to] answer, that is certainly part of it, and I don't feel great about how it finished for us. I think there's a lot of decisions throughout the course of the year that do weigh on you. Us losing the game is for me what stings the most."

Alcantara has been one of the best pitchers to come through the Marlins’ organization in a while.

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara walking to the dugout before a baseball game

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara walks to the dugout before a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Miami on April 7, 2026. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

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He won the National League Cy Young Award in 2022. So far this season, he has a 0.74 ERA with 18 strikeouts. The two earned runs he was charged with on Tuesday were the first through three starts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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