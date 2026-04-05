Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton steals first base since 2020 in team's win over Marlins

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Put it on the board.

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton on Saturday swiped his first base since 2020 as the team took care of the Miami Marlins, 9-7.

The 36-year-old hasn’t really been known for speed on the basepaths. As he’s gotten older, he’s been regulated to the Yankees’ designated hitter role. Before the second game of the Marlins’ series, Stanton had 42 stolen bases in his career. He managed to record more than 10 one time – back in 2014 when he played for the Marlins. He had 13 that season.

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He increased his career total in the bottom of the seventh inning with J.C. Escarra at the plate and pitcher Calvin Faucher on the mound. Stanton slid into second base and was called safe.

He later scored after a wild pitch from Faucher. It was a much-needed run as New York had to claw back from a 4-0 deficit to win the game.

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"If they’re going to give it to me like that, I’ve got to go get it," Stanton told reporters after the game, via MLB.com. "I’m going to take what they give me and understand where I’m at each day."

The last time Stanton stole a base was in the coronavirus pandemic-impacted season of 2020. He did it against the Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 3 of that year.

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At the plate on Saturday, he was 1-for-3 with two RBI. Randal Grichuk later replaced him as a pinch-runner.