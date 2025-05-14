Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Seattle Mariners

Mariners star Julio Rodríguez robs Yankees' Trent Grisham of home run with spectacular catch

Rodríguez reached over the wall to take a home run away from Grisham

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Seattle Mariners star center fielder Julio Rodríguez opened the team’s game with a sensational catch against the New York Yankees Wednesday at T-Mobile Park. 

Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham led off for the Yankees, and he struck a high fastball deep into center field off Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo

Rodríguez went back to the wall and tracked the deep fly ball beautifully, leaping and reaching with his glove over the wall to take a home run away from Grisham. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Julio Rodriguez celebrates

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez celebrates after scoring a run during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park April 30, 2025.  (Stephen Brashear/Imagn Images)

The 24-year-old center fielder was fired up after his grab and pumped his fist before firing the ball back into the infield. Castillo showed his appreciation for the epic play, pounding his glove toward Rodríguez.

While Rodríguez may have taken a home run away from Grisham Wednesday, he may have given the Yankees center fielder an assist on a home run earlier in the series. 

In the Yankees' 11-5 win Monday, Grisham hit a deep fly ball to center field, and Rodríguez scampered back to the wall and jumped to try and make the play. But he missed the ball. 

TRUMP'S INFLUENCE POSSIBLE FACTOR IN MLB'S REMOVAL OF PETE ROSE FROM INELIGIBLE LIST, ESPN BROADCASTER SAYS

Julio Rodriguez in action

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez knocks a fly ball over the wall for a home run during the third inning of a game against the New York Yankees May 12, 2025, in Seattle.  (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Not only did he miss it, but the ball bounced off Rodríguez's glove and over the wall for a Grisham home run. 

That home run was the first of two blasts for Grisham in the Yankees’ win Monday. His second blast was also to center field, but Rodríguez did not have a chance to make a play on that 415-foot blast. 

The Yankees won the first game of the three-game series, and the Mariners won the second game, 2-1, in extra innings Tuesday. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aaron Judge and Julio Rodriguez interact

Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodríguez, right, greets the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge during the eighth inning Monday, May 12, 2025, in Seattle.  (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Once the rubber match concludes Wednesday, the Yankees will fly back to New York ahead of a big series against the New York Mets

When the Yankees leave town, the Mariners will begin their next series Friday against the red-hot San Diego Padres

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.