Mariners star Julio Rodríguez robs Yankees' Trent Grisham of home run with spectacular catch

Seattle Mariners star center fielder Julio Rodríguez opened the team’s game with a sensational catch against the New York Yankees Wednesday at T-Mobile Park.

Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham led off for the Yankees, and he struck a high fastball deep into center field off Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo.

Rodríguez went back to the wall and tracked the deep fly ball beautifully, leaping and reaching with his glove over the wall to take a home run away from Grisham.

The 24-year-old center fielder was fired up after his grab and pumped his fist before firing the ball back into the infield. Castillo showed his appreciation for the epic play, pounding his glove toward Rodríguez.

While Rodríguez may have taken a home run away from Grisham Wednesday, he may have given the Yankees center fielder an assist on a home run earlier in the series.

In the Yankees' 11-5 win Monday, Grisham hit a deep fly ball to center field, and Rodríguez scampered back to the wall and jumped to try and make the play. But he missed the ball.

Not only did he miss it, but the ball bounced off Rodríguez's glove and over the wall for a Grisham home run.

That home run was the first of two blasts for Grisham in the Yankees’ win Monday. His second blast was also to center field, but Rodríguez did not have a chance to make a play on that 415-foot blast.

The Yankees won the first game of the three-game series, and the Mariners won the second game, 2-1, in extra innings Tuesday.

Once the rubber match concludes Wednesday, the Yankees will fly back to New York ahead of a big series against the New York Mets.

When the Yankees leave town, the Mariners will begin their next series Friday against the red-hot San Diego Padres.

