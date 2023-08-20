Mariners' Julio Rodriguez sets new MLB record in fourth straight 4-hit game

There is no baseball player on the planet hotter than Julio Rodriguez.

The Seattle Mariners' star outfielder recorded his fourth straight four-hit game Saturday night, something that's almost unheard of.

Rodriguez, in just his second MLB season, rewrote the history books.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In his last four games, Rodriguez has gotten four, four, five and four hits — 17 in all. He is hitting .773 over that span.

The 17 hits are the most in any four-game span in the history of Major League Baseball, passing Milt Stock's 16 hits in 1925 as a member of the Brooklyn Robins, now the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Rodriguez is also just the second player in MLB history, along with Stock in that 1925 season, with four straight games of at least four hits.

DIAMONDBACKS' TOMMY PHAM GETS INTO SPAT WITH FAN FROM ON-DECK CIRCLE

To put it into perspective, Rodriguez bumped his batting average 22 points during the four-game stretch, from .256 to .278. He also has more hits since Wednesday than the New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson has all season (15).

The Yankees have 17 hits, four runs, 25 total bases and two homers as a team since Wednesday, while Rodriguez has 17 hits, five runs, 25 total bases and two homers.

Before his Rookie of the Year campaign ended last year, the Mariners locked Rodriguez up long term, inking him to a $210 million deal over 14 years that could exceed $400 million by the end of the pact. He was named an All-Star for the second time in as many seasons earlier this year and finished in seventh place in AL MVP voting last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 22-year-old will go for a fifth straight four-hit game Sunday, which would be a new MLB record, when the Mariners wrap up their series against the Houston Astros.