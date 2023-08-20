Diamondbacks' Tommy Pham gets into spat with fan from on-deck circle

Tommy Pham had a dispute with a fan he claimed called him a "piece of s---" Saturday.

The Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder was in the on-deck circle in San Diego against the Padres when the altercation began.

Patrick Dailey says his wife was at the first game of the doubleheader Saturday when she recorded Pham jawing with the crowd.

"Don't disrespect me like that," Pham can be heard saying.

Pham and the fans continued the back-and-forth, but another fan tried to end it by telling Pham to "go strike out," which he took exception to.

Pham, who is Black, noted that he was being "disrespected" by a White man.

"It’s always funny when you’ve got a White man — a White man — feel like they can disrespect me," Pham replied. "A Black man or a Latin don’t do that s---."

"This a--hat needs anger management ASAP," Dailey's wife, Angie, wrote in a text with the video.

Patrick Dailey posted similar sentiments, saying Pham "has some severe anger management issues" and "was just wanting to go off on someone."

"In the 3 season we have had our tickets, he has never been disrespectful to a player," Dailey said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, referring to a fan named Brian who was arguing with Pham.

"He might take some light hearted jabs but nothing he has ever said has elicited a response like this. The "Go strike out" jab was after he started going off. I’ll also go on record on saying that he teases the white players just as much as the minorities in the league. It’s disappointing to see Pham go straight to the race card.

"He needs some serious help. I hope he finds peace."

After the game, Pham said he is "all about good banter," but this fan "stepped out of line." He then took a shot at Padres fans in general.

"Fans here, I just don't get it man. Not even at the field, even away from the field, it's just completely disrespectful. I don't know, maybe they weren't raised right because I was always taught respect until someone doesn't give you it. It is what it is.

"Older White gentleman called me a piece of s---, so I don't think that's acceptable, especially when you're so close to the on-deck circle. Neither do the security. And I'm sure [Padres owner Peter Seidler] doesn't think it's acceptable, too."

Pham, a former Padre, also described an incident outside the team's hotel when a "drunk" woman who was "not really educated in the baseball sense" allegedly dropped an f-bomb, saying "that's why we got rid of you."

Pham made headlines last year when he slapped Joc Pederson over a high-stakes fantasy football issue. Pham was suspended three games and fined.

As a member of the Padres, Pham was stabbed in 2020.

The outfielder went 2-for-5 with a home run in the D-Backs' 6-4 victory.