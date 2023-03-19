March Madness broadcaster urges producer not to show replay of UCLA star twisting ankle

Brendan Haywood, a former NBA center who won a championship in 2011 with the Dallas Mavericks, was heard urging his producer not to show a replay of a brutal ankle injury suffered by a UCLA player on Saturday night.

Bruins guard David Singleton got the inbounds pass from his teammate with about 23.3 seconds left in the game against Northwestern and landed awkwardly when he came to a jump stop. Singleton went down writhing in pain, and it appeared he had rolled his ankle on the play.

Haywood was heard pleading with the TV producer not to show a replay.

"Please don’t show that again," the former North Carolina standout said before the broadcast showed the replay again.

UCLA coach Mick Cronin said after the game that Singleton suffered a bad sprain and avoided a break.

Singleton said he’s broken his foot before and knew what that felt like.

"I knew it wasn’t that bad," he said after the game. "I broke my foot before. I didn’t feel it pop or anything. It was just hurting at the moment. I’m fine. I’m just going to get with my trainer."

Cronin added that he was having flashbacks to Kenyon Martin in 2000. Cronin was an assistant at Cincinnati when Martin, the eventual No. 1 pick of the draft, broke his leg before the tournament.

"I was having flashbacks to when I had a full head of hair in the spring of 2000 running out there and Kenyon Martin was playing there," Cronin said. "Looks like he’s got a bad sprain. ... I’m just happy he didn’t break his ankle. It’s been crazy for us here lately."

The Bruins won the game, 68-63, to advance to the Sweet 16. Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 24 points in the win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.