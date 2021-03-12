Expand / Collapse search
March Madness
Published

March Madness 2021: Men's basketball tournament automatic bids

Here are teams that already know they're going dancing in NCAAs

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
2021 Big East tournament tips off WednesdayVideo

2021 Big East tournament tips off Wednesday

FOX Nation's Abby Hornacek joins 'Fox &amp; Friends' with the latest from outside Madison Square Garden

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament selection committee will determine who makes the 68-team field and will compete for the Division I championship between the end of March and early April.

While the committee will announce the field Sunday, some teams have already clinched automatic bids in the tournament because they have won their conference tournaments.

Below is a list of the schools that won their conference tournaments this season. There are 31 automatic bids, as the Ivy League elected not to have a basketball season over coronavirus concerns. There are still tournaments that need to be played out.

The men’s tournament will be held in a bubble environment in Indiana with the Final Four being played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The tournament will begin with the First Four on March 18. The first games will be played at the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington and the Mackey Arena in Lafayette. The championship will be held on April 5.

Virginia won the title in 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Virginia is the defending champion.

America East:

American:

Atlantic 10:

ACC:

Atlantic Sun: Liberty

Big 12:

Big East:

Big Sky:

Big South: Winthrop

Big Ten:

Big West:

CAA: Drexel

Conference USA:

Horizon: Cleveland State

Ivy: No season

MAAC:

Mid-American:

MEAC:

Missouri Valley: Loyola

Loyola of Chicago's Keith Clemons (5) and teammate Lucas Williamson (1) celebrate following a 75-65 victory over Drake in the championship game of the NCAA Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament Sunday, March 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Mountain West:

Northeast: Mount St. Mary’s

Ohio Valley: Morehead State

Pac-12:

Patriot:

SEC:

Southern: UNC Greensboro

Southland:

SWAC:

Summit: Oral Roberts

Sun Belt: Appalachian State

West Coast: Gonzaga

WAC:

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_