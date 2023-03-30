Expand / Collapse search
SPORTS
Published

Male powerlifter breaks women’s record held by a biological male in protest of transgender policies

The previous record was held by Anne Andres, a transgender athlete

By Mark Harris | OutKick
A male powerlifting coach by the name of Avi Silverberg has seen enough biological males compete against women. He decided to protest new trans policies ruining his sport and did so by 'self-identifying’ as a woman and shattering a record during a recent meet.

The women’s bench press title holder in the 84+ kilogram category is Anne Andres, who is a biological male. Andres has won eight of the nine competitions he has entered as a woman and is even recognized as a female on the Open Powerlifting ranking site.

File - Detail as Ahmad Razm Azar of Georgia competes in the men's up to 80 kg category at the Para Powerlifting World Cup on March 07, 2021 in Bogota, Colombia. 

File - Detail as Ahmad Razm Azar of Georgia competes in the men's up to 80 kg category at the Para Powerlifting World Cup on March 07, 2021 in Bogota, Colombia.  (Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images)

Well, Andres had a front-row seat at the Heroes Classic Powerlifting Meet and got to witness Silverberg break his bench press record.

Male Powerlifter Protests Trans Policy By Shattering Record

Silverberg may have broken Andres’ record, but he didn’t break any rules in the process, which is the most eye-opening part of the situation.

According to Reduxx, the meet was held under the sanction of the Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU) which announced a gender self-identification policy earlier this year. The new policy allows any males to participate in women’s competitions based on gender alone.

A stack of weights in the warm-up room at the Men's Middleweight Powerlifting event at The World Games 2022 on July 09, 2022 at Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) Concert Hall in Birmingham, AL. 

A stack of weights in the warm-up room at the Men's Middleweight Powerlifting event at The World Games 2022 on July 09, 2022 at Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) Concert Hall in Birmingham, AL.  (Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Trans Inclusion Policy was officially released in February and essentially stated that if a man says they’re a woman then anything goes.

"Based on this background and available evidence, the Expert Working Group felt that trans athletes should be able to participate in the gender with which they identify, regardless of whether or not they have undergone hormone therapy," the document reads.

The policy was based on guidance provided by the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sports.

File - Nakatsuji Katsuhito of Japan places weights onto the bar as he warms up in the practice area ahead of the Men's up to 107kg during day four of the Para Powerlifting World Cup at Wythenshawe Forum on March 28, 2021 in Manchester, England. 

File - Nakatsuji Katsuhito of Japan places weights onto the bar as he warms up in the practice area ahead of the Men's up to 107kg during day four of the Para Powerlifting World Cup at Wythenshawe Forum on March 28, 2021 in Manchester, England.  (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

An organization with ‘Ethics’ in its name saying men can compete as women if they want to is asinine.

Despite how outrageous the entire situation is, Silverberg took advantage of the policy and sent a very clear message to the sports world that biological men have an advantage when competing in women’s sports.