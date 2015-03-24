Luis Suarez to get verdict Thursday in appeal against FIFA ban for biting World Cup opponent

Luis Suarez will get the verdict on Thursday in his appeal against a four-month ban for biting an opponent at the World Cup.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it will announce the urgent ruling at 3 p.m. Swiss time (1300 GMT). The detailed reasons for the decision will be published at a later date.

The Barcelona and Uruguay forward gave evidence at the court last Friday to reduce his ban of four months from all football activity, and nine Uruguay matches in official competitions.

Suarez has been barred from training with Barcelona which begins the Spanish league season next week.

He has already served seven weeks of the sanction imposed by FIFA.

Suarez has admitted biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini's shoulder during Uruguay's 1-0 win in Natal, Brazil.