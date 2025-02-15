Ludvig Aberg drains first career hole-in-one during third round of Genesis Invitational

For the second straight week, there is a hole-in-one on the PGA Tour.

Ludvig Aberg made a hole-in-one on hole No. 3 during the third round at the Genesis Invitational after Emiliano Grillo made one at the Phoenix Open’s famed 16th hole last week.

Aberg, 25, was 140 yards out and used a pitching wedge. The hole was slightly down hill from the tee box.

Aberg landed it just a few feet behind the pin, and then it spun back and rattled around the hole before falling in.

It was the first hole-in-one of Aberg’s PGA Tour career.

Aberg and the reaction to his shot was much more subdued than the reaction to Grillo's at the infamous 16th hole.

Aberg put his hands in the air and fist-pumped before getting congratulations from his caddy.

Aberg came into the day at 4-under par, and as of press time he is seven-under par through eight holes in a tie for second place with Scottie Scheffler and Danny McCarthy.

Davis Thompson is the current leader at 8-under par.

Patrick Rodgers is sitting at 6-under, while Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, and Samuel Stevens are all at -4 for the tournament.

Aberg has just one career win since turning pro in 2023, winning the RSM Classic in 2023.

Despite only winning once in his young career, Aberg has been knocking on the door for his next win.

The Swedish golfer has made 34 of 39 cuts in his career, with 13 top ten finishes, nine top five finishes, and being the runner-up four times.

Aberg hopes his hole-in-one can propel him to victory at Torrey Pines on Sunday.

